Nestled in the heart of Park Square, Cherry’s Bar and Grill has remained a bustling local spot since opening its doors in June 2014.

Maybe the secret to success is a delicious wing meal deal with crispy french fries. Or maybe it’s an ice-cold, trustworthy Bud Light. The truth? Winning over people’s hearts.

“It’s definitely a good community. We love that we can provide a place where people can just relax and have a few drinks,” said owner Scott Schlarbaum.

Scott began the franchise with his brother Dave Schlarbaum in 1995. Since then, the pair have opened other locations before Scott found a home for Cherry’s in FishHawk.

On a typical Friday night, one can hear bellowing laughs, ’80s hits playing on the jukebox, the faint clanking of a busy kitchen and the joyful squeals of kids who have just received a coveted brownie ice cream sundae as a treat. But there is a deeper sensation in the air: the familiar chaos and belonging that brings community together.

Chris Harbour has been a regular for almost 12 years.

“I like Cherry’s because its consistent. The food is always good; the service is always good. Oh, and I’ve been everywhere — Cherry’s has the best burgers,” said Harbour cheerily.

The Cherry’s family extends behind the bar and into the kitchen. Marissa Valentin has worked for Scott for 25 years as part of the kitchen team.

In between smoky flips of savory ground beef, she said: “Family is when everybody gets together and works as a team. And I think that’s what we do here. We get frustrated at some points in this business, but that’s everywhere. But we work hard and we do our best.”

Kim Hall began as a waitress at Cherry’s Bloomingdale in 1997 and has been serving up eats and chats ever since.

“We all know each other and grow with each other. The first time they walk in here, they are part of the family,” she said with a smile.

“Even if you’re happy or sad, they will always be there,” added Hall when asked what family means to her.

Whether it’s a special occasion, a sports event or just decompressing with friends, Cherry’s is always there — complete with a tasty meal, fun memories and a shoulder to lean on.

Cherry’s FishHawk is located at 16144 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. For takeout orders, call 813-324-8912.