Tampa Electric’s Award-winning Manatee Viewing Center Opens For The Season

“The Manatee Viewing Center is a place where people can experience the wonders of Florida up close, and see manatees in the wild,” said Stan Kroh, manager of Land and Stewardship Programs for Tampa Electric. “It gives everyone a chance to connect with nature and see what environmental stewardship really looks like in action.” The Manatee Viewing Center is the anchor attraction of Tampa Electric’s Florida Conservation and Technology Center (FCTC), a 500-acre campus in Apollo Beach, adjacent to the company’s Big Bend Power Station.

The Manatee Viewing Center welcomes visitors from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day from November 1 through April 15, except Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, when it is closed.

Visit the Manatee Viewing Center at 6990 Dickman Rd. in Apollo Beach or online at www.tampaelectric.com/manatee. Call 813-228-4289 for more information.

Custom Cleanups Continues Supporting Cancer Patients

Jacky Costello, founder and owner of Custom Cleanups LLC, continues to turn her personal journey of survival into a mission of service. Through her ongoing partnership with the nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason, Costello and her team donate free professional house cleanings to cancer patients across the Greater Tampa Bay area.

Since 2016, Custom Cleanups has gifted more than 115 patients with cleanings valued at over $34,000, offering peace of mind and relief during some of life’s hardest moments. Cleaning for a Reason partners with more than 1,400 residential cleaners throughout the United States and Canada to offer free house cleaning to any household battling cancer. In 2017, Cleaning for a Reason was adopted by ISSA Charities, the charitable arm of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association.

To apply for services, join as a cleaning partner or support the work of Cleaning for a Reason, visit https://cleaningforareason.org/.

The South Bay Genealogical Society

The South Bay Genealogical Society, a vibrant community of genealogy enthusiasts, hosts regular luncheon meetings from September through May in Ruskin. Monthly get-togethers include time to ask questions at a roundtable discussion. During the lively conversations, participants give and get valuable input about their own family search puzzles. Current events in the genealogy research field are also covered.

A three-course meal is served at each meeting, with a vegetarian option provided. After the meal, a guest speaker gives a presentation on a relevant genealogical or historical topic. Recent topics have included basics of DNA, land records and identifying female ancestors.

Dru Thomas, vice president, said, “Our speakers present very interesting and informative topics. Everyone learns something from these presentations and comes away with something new to pursue.”

The next meeting will be held on Sunday, December 16, at Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin, starting at 10:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Karen Fortin, presenting ‘World Cat and Archive Grid: Finding Books, Manuscripts and More.’

For reservations, call Vicki at 360-608-1647. For more information, visit its website at https://southbaygenealogy.org/.