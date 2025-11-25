Donovan’s Meatery is where quality cuts meet casual sophistication. Located in Riverview, the staff at the restaurant set out to create a modern steakhouse that feels equal parts special and familiar, where locals can enjoy standout food without heading into the city.

“Since our grand reopening, we’ve continued to grow into the kind of neighborhood steakhouse we envisioned,” said Kyrin Ledesma of Donovan’s. “We’ve expanded our menu with new chef-driven specials that spotlight seasonal ingredients and unique cuts that aren’t always found at traditional steakhouses. We’ve also refined our cocktail program, introducing handcrafted cocktails and rotating whiskey selections that pair beautifully with our wood-fired dishes.”

On the operations side, it has added more private dining options and event-flexible setups, as the restaurant has seen incredible demand for celebrations, corporate dinners and milestone gatherings.

“Overall, we’re listening to the community and evolving based on what our guests are loving most,” Ledesma said.

The upcoming holiday season at Donovan’s is sure to be spectacular at the restaurant.

“The holidays are one of our favorite seasons because hospitality is at the heart of what we do,” Ledesma said. “We’ve introduced a variety of seasonal menu items that reflect the comfort and richness of this time of year. Our chef creates a rotating seasonal pasta and fresh catch entree that changes often, allowing us to highlight what’s fresh, in-season and inspiring in the kitchen. It keeps the menu exciting and gives our regulars something new to look forward to on each visit.”

The team at Donovan’s recently rolled out its fall cocktail menu, featuring warm, nostalgic flavors like apple cider, berry cider, and chocolate butter pecan, which is perfect for this time of year. And for dessert lovers, it has a new caramel apple pie cheesecake that has already become a guest favorite.

“We’ve curated our seasonal offerings with intention, ensuring that every dish and every cocktail feels special, whether guests are here for a holiday dinner or just a night out. Our team loves creating those memorable ‘wow’ moments that make the season feel festive and warm,” Ledesma said.

Visit its website at https://donovansmeatery.com/ or call 813-548-0015. The restaurant is located at 1126 Sullivan St. in Riverview.