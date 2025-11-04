Coming to the RP Funding Center on Saturday, December 6, is Girls Night: The Musical.

Share the fun and laughter at this hilarious, feel-good comedy as five girlfriends go from heartbreak to happiness during a wild night of karaoke. Get your girlfriends together and come sing along, dance along and sip on cocktails as you take in this party of a show.

Girls Night: The Musical has been thrilling audiences and earning raves from critics throughout North America since it began touring after its sensational off-Broadway debut. This touching and hilarious ‘tell-it-like-it-is’ musical takes audiences on a journey into the lives of a group of female friends. Audience members can’t help but laugh, cry and even find themselves singing and dancing in the aisles as some of the most popular hit songs of the ’80s and ’90s make this musical a fan favorite. Follow five friends as they relive their past, celebrate their present and look to the future on a wild and hilarious karaoke night out, … and you’ll recognize a bit of yourselves in every one of them.

It is described as “Desperate Housewives meets Mamma Mia” (Applause Magazine), “A boisterous, bust-out, bawdy musical revue” (Wisconsin State Journal), “An infectious, exhilarating sense of intoxication” (Hollywood Reporter) and “As funny and outrageous as Sex in the City!” (The Advocate). Girls Night is bursting with energy and is packed with hits, including “Lady Marmalade,” “It’s Raining Men,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”, “I Will Survive,” “We Are Family” and many more.

British playwright, author and television producer Louise Roche has written and produced six other plays, including Girls Night (UK tours, 2003, ’04 and ’06), Bobby and Johnny (UK tour, 2005), Girls Behind (UK tour, 2005), Checkout Girls (Milton Keynes, 2005), Lucky Balls (Milton Keynes, 2002), and Milton Keynes The Musical (2002). Her novel, Glutton for Punishment, is published in paperback, and her television writing includes Where the Heart Is and Doctors.

Director Sonya Carter has been with Entertainment Events Inc. (EEI) since 2007. She originally performed the role of Liza in the U.S. premier of Girls Night: The Musical in Scottsdale, Arizona, in May 2007. After touring for two years in Girls Night: The Musical and still working full time in international risk management at American Express, EEI brought Sonya Carter and her 12 years of experience at American Express on board as its production supervisor in 2009. In 2010, she was promoted to chief operating officer.

The RP Funding Center is conveniently located minutes between Orlando and Tampa in Lakeland off I-4 on Lime Street.

Regular box office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For ticket information, call the box office at 863-834-8111 or visit www.rpfundingcenter.com.