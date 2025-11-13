Eight-month-old Kai Lin-De Jesus has already captured plenty of hearts with his bright smile, curious nature and love for adventure — and now his family is hoping the Riverview community will help him capture a national title.

Kai, the son of Joy Lin and Brian De Jesus, has made it to the quarterfinals of the “Baby of the Year” competition, a nationwide contest that supports the nonprofit Baby2Baby, which provides diapers, clothing and basic necessities to children in need. Voting is free and will be open to the public once every 24 hours at babyoftheyear.org/2025/kai-a416.

For Joy and Brian, who are part of what’s often called the ‘Sandwich Generation,’ life is a delicate balancing act. At just 31 and 30 years old, the couple is simultaneously caring for their infant son and Joy’s 77-year-old mother, Sue, who was diagnosed earlier this year with Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.

“I work from home full time so I can care for both my mom and Kai,” Joy explained. “Child care and adult day care are just out of our budget right now.”

Brian works 12-hour shifts two days a week and spends three days in nursing school. On his one day off, he takes over caregiving duties so Joy can focus on work.

The couple said they haven’t had any real time for themselves since before Kai was born, but they continue pushing forward with determination — and with plenty of love.

Kai, meanwhile, is full of personality. Known for his bright grin and what his parents call “intense FOMO,” he loves smiling at strangers, trying new foods (especially mushrooms and steak) and standing proudly on his dad’s hand.

If Kai were to win the $25,000 grand prize, Joy said it would make a world of difference for their family.

“It would help us cover caregiving expenses and maybe take my mom to Disney while she’s still able to enjoy it,” she said.

The family recently dressed up together for Halloween — combining a trip to Sue’s appointment at Moffitt Cancer Center with a local trunk-or-treat event. Through it all, they’ve found joy in small moments and community connections.

Residents can support Kai by voting daily at https://babyoftheyear.org/2025/kai-a416. Votes can also be cast through donations, which go directly to Baby2Baby.

“Every vote and every bit of support means the world to us,” Joy said. “It’s been a tough season, but Kai keeps us smiling.”