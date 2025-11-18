On November 2, Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. hosted the Micro Wrestling Federation (MWF). This was the company’s third year of consecutively performing at Bullfrog, with two shows a year in Valrico.

MWF is a professional wrestling company, founded in 2000, that showcases athletes under five feet. Its goal is to highlight the talent of their competitors and shift the perspective the public may have on them.

“Micro Wrestling is more than entertainment, as we represent something bigger: inclusion, empowerment and redefinition of what pro wrestling can be for our demographic,” said owner of MWF Jack Darnell. “You can expect the best wrestling in the world, pound for pound. People are amazed when they see the athletic ability of the Micro Wrestlers; they can do anything normal-size wrestlers can do.”

The league has gained traction over the years, with a loyal fanbase. This past Sunday, Micro Westling sold over 400 tickets for the big show, creating an exciting environment to perform in. This show displayed the talent of athletes, like Micro Jackson and Mr. Nice Guy.

“Touring is exciting because of the fans; if the fans don’t show up, there is no touring,” said Darnell, expressing his gratitude to the fans.

Last year, the organization sold 193,515 tickets at shows all around the U.S. In addition to touring, it also has a home venue, the Microtorium in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where one of its groups performs regularly.

MWF has a total of 32 cast members, divided into three show groups. In 2024, the cast had the opportunity to feature their individual personalities on Discovery Channel. Its reality show, Big Little Brawlers, allowed fans to see more behind the scenes of their personal lives.

If you are intrigued by this league, Mirco Westling will be back in the Tampa area on Wednesday, December 3, at The Patio Tampa and Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill in St. Petersburg. Additional information can be found on MWF’s website, www.microwrestling.com, and its social media pages.