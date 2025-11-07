By McKenzie Brown

Meet Taylor and Jared Ramella.

Their dream of starting a family is what inspired them to build the small business they run today — a story of resilience, sweet treats and a whole lot of love.

In 2014, everything changed when Jared was involved in a motorcycle accident that left him paralyzed. Despite the challenges, the couple remained focused on one shared goal: becoming parents. Over the next three years, they explored various fertility options, undergoing multiple procedures, countless tests and consultations with numerous doctors. Eventually, they were presented with in vitro fertilization (IVF) as their best path forward — a process with an estimated cost of around $28,000.

With both Taylor and Jared working full-time, saving for IVF hasn’t been easy. Their side hustle began in March 2023, when Jared started selling mangoes from the tree in their backyard at a small stand on their front porch. But with mangoes being seasonal, he soon launched his own landscaping business: O My Lawn LLC.

In 2024, after eight years as a dental assistant, Taylor made the leap to help grow their lawn business. With some extra time on her hands, she perfected her cookie recipe and launched Ramella’s Cookie Corner.

After months of hard work — and setbacks caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton — they decided to expand. That’s when Ramella’s Cottage Corner was born: a charming self-serve spot offering mangoes, homemade cookies, brownies, candied nuts, jams, pasture-raised eggs and more.

The Ramellas invite you to stop by, support their growing business and be part of their journey toward parenthood. They’ve also set up a GiveSendGo page — www.givesendgo.com/babyramella — where any donation, big or small, brings them closer to their dream.

They’ve been featured on Fox 13 and ABC Action News and partner with Missy, owner of Apollo Beach Bakery, who sells her sourdough at the cottage. Visit them at 103 1st Ave. NW in Ruskin or catch them at the Ruskin Seafood Festival on Saturday and Sunday, November 15-16 — be sure to stop by and say hello.