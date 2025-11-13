By Emily Harper

Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation concluded its 44th annual Tampa Bay Active Life Games for ages 50 and older. The event spanned over two weeks (September 29 through October 10) and showcased 17 events. Some of the events included basketball shooting, track and field, pickleball and bowling.

On October 10, Hillsborough County took to its social media, saying, “Today marks the last day of our 2025 Active Life Games and we have to say… this was the best year yet.”

The Active Life Games invited individuals from all over the Tampa Bay region to come out and compete. Athletes from Zephyrhills to Valrico down to Port Charlotte signed up and participated in this unifying event.





“It’s a lot of fun; it’s good wholesome fun, and it keeps you active and a part of something. I grew up all my life being athletic, so it helps me stay in shape,” said a participant of the men’s basketball shooting, Thomas Digeronimo, 74.

The games strive to bring the community together with a mix of healthy competitions. Lots of familiar faces returned this year to be a part of something special, like Mary May, 86, who participates in numerous competitions every year.

“I started competing 17 years ago; I just enjoy being active,” said May when asked about the Active Life Games. “Seeing people get out and play games and enjoy being there” is her favorite part. “Just the smiles on their faces, meeting new people and all around it’s just a great activity. I look forward to it every single year.”

May encouraged people to participate in the games by saying, “You are never too old to play; you get old when you stop playing.”

The Tampa Bay Active Life Games is a regional qualifier, along with over 20 other local series qualifiers, to prepare for the Florida Senior Games. Therefore, the winners from the events have the opportunity to continue to showcase their talents at the state level. The Florida Senior Games will be held in Pasco County from Saturday, December 6, through Sunday, December 14.

More detail for the Florida Senior Games can be found at https://floridaseniorgames.com/.