The mission of the United Food Bank and Services of Plant City is to help the needy in moving them from a state of hunger and impoverishment to self-sufficiency, empowerment and self-reliance. To help fund its mission, United Food Bank hosts its Food For All event each year.

Food For All is in its fourth year and is the local nonprofit’s signature event.

“Food For All, formerly known as our Celebrity Chef Dinner, has been a signature event for United Food Bank since 2021,” said United Food Bank’s chief operating officer, Angelica Lombrana. “The purpose of the event is to raise general operating funds that support our organization and help grow programs aimed at fighting food insecurity in our community.”

Each year, United Food Bank brings a new theme to the event, and this year’s theme is ‘A Night in the Italian Vineyard.’

“The funds generated from Food For All help support the operating costs of United Food Bank and allow us to sustain and grow programs focused on fighting food insecurity,” Lombrana said. “Last year alone, our organization distributed 4.2 million pounds of food, which equates to providing 3.5 million meals for our neighbors in need. Our organization has expenses just like a for-profit company would, so having fundraising events like this really helps us.”

A Night in the Italian Vineyard will be held on February 7, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at The Osprey View, located at 11501 Thonotosassa Rd. in Thonotosassa.

“Guests will enjoy an immersive Italian experience with an Italian-themed menu, wines, sangria, Italian desserts and a live opera singer performing during the main course,” Lombrana said. “Higher-level sponsors will also have access to a VIP experience.”

United Food Bank is looking to the Brandon community and beyond for those who’d like to become a sponsor for Food For All.

“Sponsorship opportunities for Food For All range from $500 to $15,000,” Lombrana said. “Each level includes a set number of tickets to the event, as well as marketing recognition and acknowledgment. Sponsorships at $2,500 and above also include access to the VIP reception.”

This year, United Food Bank’s goal is to raise $120,000 through Food For All.

“These funds will directly support United Food Bank’s programs and operations, helping us provide meals and essential services to thousands of neighbors facing food insecurity in our community,” Lombrana said. “Every dollar raised has a direct impact.”

Lombrana and the team at United Food Bank hopes Food For All will awareness to the community.

“Food For All is not only about raising funds but also raising awareness of the critical work United Food Bank does within our community,” Lombrana said.

If you would like to be a sponsor or attend Food For All, you can visit its event link at https://givebutter.com/aavkmk. United Food Bank and Services of Plant City is located at 702 E. Alsobrook St. in Plant City. To learn more about the services offered at United Food Bank, visit its website at https://ufbpc.org/.