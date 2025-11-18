By McKenzie Brown

The Toast of Tampa Show Chorus proudly describes itself as “a dynamic, creative force of female a cappella singers reaching new heights in musical artistry.” This vibrant ensemble is one of more than 700 choruses of Sweet Adelines International, a worldwide nonprofit educational organization supporting four-part a cappella barbershop-style harmony.

Based in Tampa, the chorus has long been recognized for its musical excellence, spirited performances and dedication to education and community outreach. Under the leadership of director Tony DeRosa, a recipient of the Joe Liles Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Barbershop Harmony Society International Convention, the group continues to raise the bar for vocal artistry. DeRosa’s decades of musical excellence and leadership have inspired singers across generations and shaped the barbershop world in unforgettable ways. The chorus itself just won the Sweet Adelines International competition, making them the 2026 first-place chorus in the world. The Sweet Adelines International competition is a global championship for women’s barbershop a cappella groups, featuring contests for choruses and quartets, including a ‘Harmony Classic’ for smaller groups. Winners earn titles like ‘Queen of Harmony’ and crowned quartets wear their crowns at future events.

The chorus also recently celebrated a major milestone, stating on its website: “Congratulations to our very own Radiant Quartet who competed in, and WON, the 2025 BHS NextGen Contest in July!” Their success highlights the depth of talent and commitment found within the Toast of Tampa family.

Beyond the stage, the organization is deeply rooted in its mission to create community through harmony. The chorus affirms: “Toast of Tampa Show Chorus is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational and performance organization committed to musical excellence while promoting barbershop harmony, friendship, education, self-esteem and a sense of belonging among women of all ages, races, creeds or ethnicities. The Toast of Tampa Show Chorus rejects discrimination in all forms.”

For those who wish to experience the joy of singing firsthand, guests are always welcome. The chorus rehearses most Tuesday evenings from 7-10 p.m. at its Tampa rehearsal space. Visitors are encouraged to contact membership coordinator Laura Cleverly at 571-888-6170 for more information.

Looking ahead, members are already preparing for the 2026 Coastal Harmony Region 9 Convention, scheduled for May 14–17, 2026.

Supporters who wish to help the group continue its mission are invited to donate or become sponsors.

Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. To contribute, email treasurer@toastoftampa.org.