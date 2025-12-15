The Brenda Wade Real Estate Team successfully celebrated its annual Days of Gratefulness campaign, a tradition that has grown into a communitywide event highlighting gratitude, generosity and local partnerships.

Brenda Wade is a top-producing real estate agent and the team leader of the Brenda Wade Real Estate Team based in Valrico. According to Wade, the campaign began modestly, partnering with a handful of local businesses. Over the past 12 years, more sponsors joined in, eager to show appreciation to the same community they serve.

“We started small with a few local businesses and found others who reached out to join us in showing gratitude to this great community,” said Wade. “It’s easy because we have a tightly focused market and our customers are their customers.”

The giveaways have become a hallmark of the campaign.

“We have given away so many prizes through the years,” said Wade. “We have had schoolteachers, new moms, families and others that are struggling get a boost at Christmas.”

To further the excitement, the team added a final day with a larger prize.

“We added the last day as a way to build the anticipation for the final giveaway,” said Wade. “It keeps everyone cheering for each other as winners are announced, as they know there is a pot of gold at the end. So fun to be a part of the excitement.”

Sponsors play a central role in the campaign, with local businesses: Rumble Boxing FishHawk, Karma Yoga & Fitness, Keel Farms, Burn Boot Camp Brandon, The Stein & Vine, Cold Stone Creamery Valrico, Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., Toffee to Go, BIN + BOARD, Rick’s Custom Meats, The Green Boutique, AR Workshop Brandon, All American Title, Complete Choice Insurance, United Mutual Funding Corp, In The Pink, the Osprey Observer, Raining Berries Brandon, Nothing Bundt Cakes Riverview, Orangetheory Fitness Lithia, Zach’s Pressure Washing, RobZFitness and Paradise Parties Co.

“We love all of our sponsors. We are grateful to spotlight them as we give back to our customers and share businesses we love with clients that we appreciate,” said Wade. “It’s a win all the way around.”

“To live, work and play in a community is a blessing. Our business includes my entire family and many close friends. I am so thrilled to have the life that I have and to be able to give back in a community that means so much to me and my entire team,” said Wade.

For more information about the Brenda Wade Team, visit https://brendawade.com/ or follow on Facebook @BrendaWadeTeam.