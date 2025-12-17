Hillsborough County Water Resources is encouraging residents to learn more about their local drinking water through its ongoing ‘Quality on Tap’ public awareness effort, which spotlights the science and infrastructure behind every gallon delivered to homes across the county.

Each day, the department provides more than 73 million gallons of drinking water to over 725,000 residents in unincorporated Hillsborough County. All water is treated and monitored to meet or exceed state and federal standards, with extensive year-round testing to ensure safety and reliability.

In 2024, county staff collected more than 7,600 water samples and conducted over 33,500 laboratory tests, with thousands more performed by the county’s certified environmental laboratory as part of ongoing quality control. According to the department, tap water remains one of the most affordable options for residents at approximately $4.10 per 1,000 gallons, a fraction of the cost of bottled water and a more environmentally responsible choice.

Hillsborough County Water Resources operates four water treatment plants, five wastewater treatment plants, a bio-solids facility and multiple field support locations. Trained water professionals oversee the system 24 hours a day, maintaining infrastructure, protecting public health and supporting long-term water reliability for a fast-growing region.

While Tampa Bay Water serves as the regional wholesale supplier for Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties, Hillsborough County Water Resources is responsible for treating, testing and delivering drinking water directly to residents. Tampa Bay Water is also advancing a major Southern Hillsborough County pipeline expansion that will move up to 65 million gallons of drinking water per day to support projected population growth. Construction activity related to this regional project is already creating local traffic impacts and is expected to continue through its anticipated completion in 2028.

Most Osprey Observer readers are served by the county’s south-central community public water system, which covers large portions of Central and Southeastern unincorporated Hillsborough County, including Brandon, Riverview, Apollo Beach and surrounding communities.

The county operates 11 community public water systems, each with its own annual water quality report. The 2024 reports, published in 2025, are the most current and include testing results and information required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which mandates monitoring for more than 80 regulated contaminants. Residents can identify their specific water system using the lookup tool on the county’s website. Printed reports may be requested by calling 813-246-3146.