Thrive Pet Healthcare Partners With Dermatology For Animals Clinic

Dog and cat owners in the Greater Tampa Bay area now have a dedicated choice for help with itchy skin, ears and all skin problems. Thrive Pet Healthcare and its partner, Dermatology for Animals, are pleased to announce the opening of Dermatology for Animals Valrico, located at 3434 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

“We designed this clinic to meet Tampa Bay pet families where they are — responding to skin and ear diseases that can affect dogs and cats’ quality of life,” said Dr. Susan Baiz, board-certified veterinary dermatologist at Dermatology for Animals Valrico. “From infections, allergies and autoimmune disorders, our goal is to provide clear diagnosis, practical treatment and long-term support so pets can feel comfortable again.”

To learn more about Dermatology for Animals, visit www.thrivepetcare.com/veterinary-groups/dermatology-for-animals.

Focus Minds

Focus Minds is a Florida-based business loan brokerage helping entrepreneurs across the U.S. access funding solutions from top-tier alternative lenders. The company offers a range of financing options, including 0 percent interest credit cards, unsecured personal loans, equipment financing and working capital loans. Focus Minds prides itself on fast approvals, flexible lending terms and a deep understanding of the challenges small business owners face every day.

“Our goal is to take the stress out of funding,” said Anthony Blount, founder and business loan broker. “We want small business owners to focus on what they do best — building their businesses — while we focus on getting them the money to do it.”

Visit its website to learn more at www.focus-minds.com. Contact Blount by phone at 407-697-9247 or by email at focusminds.usa@gmail.com.

Bright Air Duct Cleaning

Bright Air Duct Cleaning, a leading provider of air duct cleaning in Tampa, is improving indoor air quality and energy efficiency for homes across the region. Known for its professional approach and commitment to excellence, the company ensures cleaner, fresher air by removing dust, allergens and pollutants from HVAC systems.

“Our mission is to help Tampa families breathe easier,” said a spokesperson for Bright Air Duct Cleaning. “We use advanced tools and eco-friendly cleaning solutions to create safer and healthier indoor environments.”

In addition to comprehensive air duct cleaning in Tampa, the company offers expert dryer vent cleaning services that reduce fire hazards and enhance dryer performance. Visit its website at https://brightairductcleaning.com/ for more information.

True Love Cruise Seminar

Join Matthew Gordon and Marji Beam, your vacation experts and local Cruise Planners owners, for a cruise seminar on January 16, 2026, in the Ripple Room at Kings Point, starting at 10 a.m. They will talk about the Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers True Love Cruise. This is a seven-night cruise departing from Miami on June 16, 2026.

Call 717-856-2646 or visit its website at www.ventureoutvacation.com for additional information.

Latitudes Tours Celebrates Seven Years In Business

Latitudes Tours’ owners, Captain Dave Lopez and his wife, Nancy, are celebrating their seventh year in business. Dave is a Florida native who grew up fishing and boating in the Ruskin area. He has a passion for fishing, boating and all things Tampa Bay.

“We were inspired to start Latitudes Tours while on a vacation boat excursion,” said Nancy. “We knew we wanted to share tour passion for wildlife and the Ruskin area with others.”

Latitudes Tours offers daily narrated eco-tours, sunset dinner cruises and guided kayak tours through the scenic Tampa Bay Estuary and Little Manatee River. Guests can spot dolphins, manatees and native birds while learning about the area’s rich ecosystem. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing cruise or an adventurous paddle, the friendly crew ensures an unforgettable experience on the water.

Latitudes Tours is located at 650 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. Call 813-641-1311 or visit its website at https://latitudestours.com/ for more information.

Free Micro-Capillary Blood Flow Screening

Local residents are invited to a free micro-capillary blood flow screening every Thursday at 7 p.m. at 25 West College Salon & Spa, located at 25 W. College Ave. in Ruskin. The quick, noninvasive test provides a window into micro-capillary blood flow — an important indicator of how well blood is circulating throughout the body to support organ function and overall vitality.

Each session includes a free micro-capillary blood flow test; a short, practical presentation on simple ways to support healthy microcirculation; and time for a Q&A and the next steps.

“Microcirculation matters. When your smallest blood vessels are flowing well, your whole body benefits,” said Angela Mederos, salon owner and community health advocate.

Please call 703-946-1581 to make a reservation.





Professional Pets Florida

Professional Pets Florida is a licensed, insured, trusted and bonded pet care company offering vacation pet sitting in clients’ homes and daily dog walking. Owner Lauri Partanio services a wide area including Valrico, Lithia, Riverview, Brandon, Apollo Beach, Wimauma and Tampa. Choose Professional Pets Florida, because your pets deserve the best.

Visit its website at https://professionalpets.net/ or call 516-880-5558 for additional information.

Join Christina Adams With RE/MAX Suburban Tampa Bay For Annual Toy Drive

Christina Adams with RE/MAX Suburban Tampa Bay invites the community to join her on Thursday, December 4, at 6 p.m. at American Social, located at 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd., Ste. 107, in Tampa, for a special toy collection event benefiting children who receive care from Johns Hopkins Children’s outpatient centers.

All donations should be brand-new, odor-free, in their original packaging and purchased within the last six months. The hospital requests that donors refrain from contributing used or handmade items; toys with violent, racial or religious themes; latex products; food or candy; breakable items; or large equipment, such as scooters, bikes or skateboards.

Adams and her family have been involved with this toy drive for the past eight years.

“As a mom of five, my heart goes out to those families impacted by illness,” she shared. “I like that these toys give the children a little pick-me-up.”