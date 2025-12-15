New Location for Party Planet

Party Planet is a locally owned party and balloon decor store that’s been creating unforgettable celebrations in the area for over 10 years. Party Planet opened in October 2015 and has moved to a new location. It offers custom printing, custom balloon bouquets, arches and installations, along with a wide selection of themed party supplies, backdrops and rentals. Whether you’re planning a birthday, wedding or corporate event, owners Patrick and Christine Broadnax and their team will help you design the perfect setup with professional-quality balloons and personalized service.

Party Planet is located at 939 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. It hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 813-324-7325 or visit its social media pages at www.facebook.com/partyplanetbrandon and www.instagram.com/partyplanetbrandon.

Thrive Pet Healthcare Partners With Dermatology For Animals Clinic

Dog and cat owners in the Greater Tampa Bay area now have a dedicated choice for help with itchy skin, ears and all skin problems. Thrive Pet Healthcare and its partner, Dermatology for Animals, are pleased to announce the opening of Dermatology for Animals Valrico, located at 3434 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

“We designed this clinic to meet Tampa Bay pet families where they are — responding to skin and ear diseases that can affect dogs and cats’ quality of life,” said Dr. Susan Baiz, board-certified veterinary dermatologist at Dermatology for Animals Valrico. “From infections, allergies and autoimmune disorders, our goal is to provide clear diagnosis, practical treatment and long-term support so pets can feel comfortable again.”

To learn more about Dermatology for Animals, visit www.thrivepetcare.com/veterinary-groups/dermatology-for-animals.

Focus Minds

Focus Minds is a Florida-based business loan brokerage helping entrepreneurs across the U.S. access funding solutions from top-tier alternative lenders. The company offers a range of financing options, including 0 percent interest credit cards, unsecured personal loans, equipment financing and working capital loans. Focus Minds prides itself on fast approvals, flexible lending terms and a deep understanding of the challenges small business owners face every day.

“Our goal is to take the stress out of funding,” said Anthony Blount, founder and business loan broker. “We want small business owners to focus on what they do best — building their businesses — while we focus on getting them the money to do it.”

Visit its website to learn more at www.focus-minds.com. Contact Blount by phone at 407-697-9247 or by email at focusminds.usa@gmail.com.

Tropical Smoothie Opens Location On Highway 60

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant that is best known for made-to-order smoothies — ranging from fruity and refreshing to protein-packed or indulgent blends. It also serves a full food menu, including wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, salads and bowls, and provides catering options. The newest local Tropical Smoothie Cafe recently opened on State Road 60, across from Valrico Commons and in front of LA Fitness.

The grand opening was in October. It is located at 2018 E. S.R. 60 in Valrico. Its hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Call 813-430-0690 or visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.

Latitudes Tours Celebrates Seven Years In Business

Latitudes Tours’ owners, Captain Dave Lopez and his wife, Nancy, are celebrating their seventh year in business. Dave is a Florida native who grew up fishing and boating in the Ruskin area. He has a passion for fishing, boating and all things Tampa Bay.

“We were inspired to start Latitudes Tours while on a vacation boat excursion,” said Nancy. “We knew we wanted to share tour passion for wildlife and the Ruskin area with others.”

Latitudes Tours offers daily narrated eco-tours, sunset dinner cruises and guided kayak tours through the scenic Tampa Bay Estuary and Little Manatee River. Guests can spot dolphins, manatees and native birds while learning about the area’s rich ecosystem. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing cruise or an adventurous paddle, the friendly crew ensures an unforgettable experience on the water.

Latitudes Tours is located at 650 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. Call 813-641-1311 or visit its website at https://latitudestours.com/ for more information.

Freedom Plaza’s Management Company Stays As J.D. Power’s Most Awarded Senior Living Provider

J.D. Power announced the results of its 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study, and Freedom Plaza’s management company, LCS, has been recognized for the seventh consecutive year as No. 1 in resident satisfaction among independent senior living communities. The J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study recognized LCS for excellence in independent living, which also included achieving No. 1 in all six factors of resident satisfaction: dining, community building/grounds, resident apartment/living unit, price paid for services received, community staff, and resident activities. The consecutive awards make LCS the most awarded independent senior living company in the history of the J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study.

Bright Air Duct Cleaning

Bright Air Duct Cleaning, a leading provider of air duct cleaning in Tampa, is improving indoor air quality and energy efficiency for homes across the region. Known for its professional approach and commitment to excellence, the company ensures cleaner, fresher air by removing dust, allergens and pollutants from HVAC systems.

“Our mission is to help Tampa families breathe easier,” said a spokesperson for Bright Air Duct Cleaning. “We use advanced tools and eco-friendly cleaning solutions to create safer and healthier indoor environments.”

In addition to comprehensive air duct cleaning in Tampa, the company offers expert dryer vent cleaning services that reduce fire hazards and enhance dryer performance. Visit its website at https://brightairductcleaning.com/ for more information.





Keeler Notary & Fingerprinting Expands Mobile Services

After proudly serving her country for more than 30 years, U.S. Air Force veteran Diana L. Keeler continues her legacy of service through Keeler Notary & Fingerprinting, a veteran-owned business providing professional, mobile and online services throughout the Greater Tampa Bay area.

Keeler Notary & Fingerprinting offers a full suite of trusted services, including mobile notary and remote online notarization (RON), live scan and ink fingerprinting, wedding officiant services for intimate ceremonies and elopements and loss control and tenant move-out inspections. Each service is designed for convenience, accuracy and professionalism, delivered directly to clients’ homes, businesses or event locations.

To find out more, visit www.tampabaysigning.com or call 656-650-5750.