For more than three decades, longtime Tampa Bay collector and showrunner Chester Smigiel has been known by a nickname that fits him almost too well: ‘The Cardfather.’ It’s a title earned not just for his encyclopedic knowledge of sports cards, memorabilia and collectibles but for the community he has built — one handshake, one table and one young collector at a time.

Smigiel’s shows began as a simple passion project in the early 1990s. What started as a hobby rooted in his love of sports soon grew into a network of events spanning Tampa and St. Petersburg. Under the banner of Tampa Bay Card Shows, his monthly gatherings became known for something special: an atmosphere where vendors feel supported, kids feel welcome and everyone — whether a seasoned dealer or a first-time attendee — is treated like family.





“He’s just always taken care of people,” said his daughter, who now helps run the shows alongside other family members. “He mentors vendors, looks out for kids, tells stories, does giveaways — he can’t help himself. It’s who he is.”

That sense of community is at the heart of what will be Smigiel’s biggest event yet: the Tampa Sports Collectors Expo, returning to the Florida State Fairgrounds Special Events Center from Friday to Sunday, December 5-7, in partnership with SCE Shows. The three-day expo is expected to feature over 250 dealer tables of sports cards, memorabilia, Pokémon and pop-culture collectibles, drawing thousands of attendees from across the region.





Autograph guests will appear all weekend, including Daunte Culpepper, Kevin Kiermaier, Carlos Peña, Vince Papale, Sidney Moncrief and others. CGC and JSA will be on-site for authentication, and the show will include food trucks, a DJ, social-media giveaways and areas for buying, selling, trading and meeting athletes.

Show hours are 2-8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per day (kids under 8 are free); parking at the fairgrounds is $10. Vendor tables start at $275, with multitable discounts available.





For Smigiel, the event is more than a business venture — it’s a family tradition. His kids and grandkids will be on hand all weekend, just as they have been for decades.

“Watching him at these shows is like watching someone do exactly what they were meant to do,” his daughter said.





More information is available at https://sportscornersignings.com/ or by emailing sceshows@gmail.com.