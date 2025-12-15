After using last year’s holiday season to build back after the hurricanes, Walk Thru Bethlehem has returned.

This year, the event will feature more Scripture and some upgrades to the design of the city.

Reservations for the four-day event, which is running from Thursday through Sunday, December 11-14, filled up in just 24 hours this year, but the group leaves room for walk-ups every night. Anyone who is willing to wait will get a tour, and nobody is turned away.

Kelly Turner volunteers in the hospitality section of the event, right next to where her husband works with the animals.

She said the camel, named Brutus, is always a favorite, especially among kids.

She serves lemonade or hot chocolate, depending on the weather that day, and talks with guests about their experience at the end of the tour.

“They love it, and most people come through and say it has become their family tradition for years,” she said.

And it was for Turner as well.

She went to Kings Avenue for several years before she got involved with the event but understood why so many people spent their holiday weekends working on the event after her first year of volunteering.

“It was so touching for us,” she said. “We had to get more involved in church.”

Turner, who has worked with Walk Thru Bethlehem for the past 15 years, said it takes over 200 people a night to run the city. She added that the event hosted 7,000 people one year.

Its goal, aside from bringing holiday cheer and tradition, is to share the Good News.

“We want them to know the story of Jesus and what he can do for you and what he provides for your life, your faith and your salvation,” Turner said.

At the end of the event, there are a prayer room and volunteers, like Turner, to talk to if guests want to learn more about Jesus or the Christmas story.

“A lot of people do do that in the city, and when they come out to meet hospitality, they’re exuberant,” Turner said. “It changed their faith because of it, and it’s just amazing.”