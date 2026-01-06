Stretch Zone Apollo Beach Celebrates Wellness

Stretch Zone Apollo Beach, located at 6150 Paseo Al Mar Blvd. in Apollo Beach, is celebrating Wellness Wednesday on January 28 from 5-7 p.m. Stop in to visit with local vendors as well as enjoy raffles, snacks and drinks. Free mini stretches will also be available. Please RSVP your spot by emailing the studio director at szstudiodirector@gmail.com. This is a fun event, and everyone is welcome to attend.

South Shore Community Health Fair

The South Shore Community Health Fair will take place on Wednesday, February 4, at the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair is sponsored by HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and brought to you by the Sun City Center Rotary Club Foundation. It will include a new speaker every half an hour featuring doctors and other medical professionals. There will also be health screenings, food and giveaways.

If you have questions, please call Steve Overton, president of the Rotary Club of Sun City Center, at 813-997-9638.

Freedom Plaza’s Management Company Stays As J.D. Power’s Most Awarded Senior Living Provider

J.D. Power announced the results of its 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study, and Freedom Plaza’s management company, LCS, has been recognized for the seventh consecutive year as No. 1 in resident satisfaction among independent senior living communities.

The J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study recognized LCS for excellence in independent living, which also included achieving No. 1 in all six factors of resident satisfaction: dining, community building/grounds, resident apartment/living unit, price paid for services received, community staff, and resident activities. The consecutive awards make LCS the most awarded independent senior living company in the history of the J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study.

A Children’s Kastle Announces Accreditation

A Children’s Kastle Early Learning Center Inc. is thrilled to announce its successful accreditation through Green Apple Accreditation of Children’s Services (GAACS), a national, independent accrediting agency. Jeff Liebler and Jackie Sharp led the program to achieve this honor, with the inspection resulting in a perfect 100 percent score. This exceptional evaluation highlights the center’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of quality in early childhood education.

A Children’s Kastle Early Learning Center proudly serves the Brandon and Riverview area from its location in the Winthrop Town Center at 11297 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview. It provides a comprehensive set of programs, including infant care, toddlers, preschool, VPK and after-school care. For additional information, visit its website at https://achildrenskastle.com/.

Kathy Bass, owner of Helping Hands Assistant LLC, is a personal assistant dedicated to helping individuals and businesses stay organized, efficient and stress-free. With years of experience in supporting private clients and companies of all sizes, she has built a reputation as the ‘go-to gal’ for making life run a little smoother.

Her specialty is supporting seniors, providing the extra set of hands they need to maintain independence and peace of mind. Whether it’s accompanying clients to appointments, running errands, organizing their homes or assisting with day-to-day tasks that have become challenging, she offers dependable, personalized help with a warm, patient approach.

For more information or to schedule assistance, please contact Bass at 863-409-9890 or kathy75cole05@verizon.net.

Elevate Gymnastics Launches New Programs

Elevate Gymnastics is excited to announce the launch of its new gymnastics and tumbling programs designed specifically for toddlers, preschoolers and school-age children in the Apollo Beach community. With a strong focus on confidence, movement and age-appropriate skill development, Elevate Gymnastics offers a fresh, nurturing approach to early childhood gymnastics. It features thoughtfully designed class levels, including parent-and-child options for younger toddlers and independent classes for children who are ready to participate on their own. Programs are developmentally progressive, allowing students to build skills at their own pace while gaining confidence and independence.

Families interested in learning more or registering for classes can visit www.tumblewithelevate.com. Elevate Gymnastics is located at 6134 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.

David Weekley Opens New Model Home In Coaster Community

David Weekley Homes, one of the largest privately held national home builders, has opened a new model home, The Gilbert, in the Palmetto community of Coasterra. The 1-story model home showcases 3,031 square feet with four bedrooms, three full baths, a three-car garage, a study, a TV room and a super shower in the owner’s retreat bath. Located at 7747 Ocean Spray Trail, the model home is open daily for tours.

Homeowners in Coasterra can enjoy access to an amenity center bordering the 60-acre lake, a resort-style pool, a cabana and splash pad, a fitness deck, a jogging trail, pickleball courts, nature trails, a lake with a dock and canoe launch, a lakeside pavilion and bar, a social lounge, a fire pit, a lake house, sports fields, a playground and a dog park. The community is also convenient to downtown Tampa, Sarasota and St. Petersburg. Students attend School District of Manatee County schools.

For more information about David Weekley Homes in Coasterra, contact 941-306-4384 or visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.