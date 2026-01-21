Recent updates to Florida’s motor vehicle laws have caused confusion among drivers and even some law enforcement agencies, particularly concerning the legality of license plate frames, those few inches of cheap plastic or metal that advertise car dealerships or promote personal messages and surround a vehicle’s metal registration tag. State and local officials have intervened to provide necessary clarification.

The changes became effective October 1, 2025, with the intention of combatting toll road scofflaws who try to avoid paying a required fare and to be able to better identify motorists who crash and flee.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the state administered warnings at first, but when a South Florida man faced serious consequences after he was arrested by Davie Police because the first ‘S’ in ‘Sunshine State’ on the tag was covered by the frame, an official clarification was issued.

The arrest was ruled invalid after the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) issued a memo to all law enforcement agencies to clarify matters. The key points are that frames are okay to use as long as they do not obscure the alphanumeric plate identifier (the license plate numbers and letters) or the decal located in the top right-hand corner (the registration sticker) which indicates all taxes and fees on the vehicle have been collected.

The FLHSMV explicitly noted that it does “not consider the information on the bottom to the plate to be a primary feature.” Furthermore, a frame that “impinges on the information at the top of the plate is permissible, as long as law enforcement is able to identify the state that issued the license plate.”

For local drivers, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced its position on the agency’s Facebook page: “License plate frames are okay as long as they don’t block the plate number or decal. Covers, tinted shields, sprays or anything that makes a plate harder to read could lead to enforcement action. Before you drive, take a quick look at your tag and make sure it’s clear,” reads the December 30, 2025, post.

For those who fall outside of the guidelines, penalties for the second-degree misdemeanor can be severe, including fines up to $500 and/or 60 days in jail. To completely avoid potential issues, many drivers are choosing to remove their license plate frames.