More holidays are upon us. Some favorite spices include rosemary, sage and marjoram.

Rosemary is a fragrant herb that is easy to grow and works well in your landscape and kitchen. It can be used fresh or dried in recipes containing meats, breads and vegetables. Rosemary adds great flavor to a skewer for the barbecue. It’s attractive in the landscape and is drought-tolerant, thriving on well-drained soil and at least six hours of sun. Don’t water too often — less is better than more.

Sage thrives in full sun and well-drained soil. It is drought-tolerant once established but can’t tolerate wet or poorly drained soils, which may lead to root rot. This perennial herb is a low-maintenance plant that can be pruned to maintain shape and encourage bushier growth. Salvia officinalis, or common sage, is used to flavor meats (pork, poultry), stuffings for turkey, sauces and soups. It can be fried until crispy or infused into butter for pasta, potatoes and squash.

Marjoram has a delicate, sweet and slightly piney flavor. Most people use it to enhance poultry, pork, fish and delicate vegetables, like green beans, carrots and squash. This spice compliments tomato sauces, soups and salads. Many people add fresh marjoram at the end of cooking to preserve the subtle flavor.

