By Denise Sansosti

Navigating insurance in Florida can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. According to Tanya Johnson, owner of Reliable Insurance The Johnson Agency, the key is education.

“Insurance is not fun,” she said. “I try to make it simple and let people know they have choices. They control more than they think. My job is to ask the right questions and help them understand their options.”

Johnson is a licensed insurance broker, meaning she is an independent agent who works with over 40 carriers to find the best coverage at competitive prices.

“With so many options, I work on behalf of the client, not the company,” she explained.

Johnson offers home, life, commercial, mobile, auto and recreational vehicle insurance, and she personally provides guidance while assisting clients through the claims process.

A Tampa Bay resident for more than 40 years, Johnson has earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida, an MBA from Saint Leo University and the prestigious Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter designation. She began her career in health insurance before transitioning into property and casualty. A defining moment came after Hurricane Andrew, when she traveled to Miami to deliver supplies to family members.

“I was shocked by how many people didn’t have insurance,” she recalled. “Hearing their stories and seeing the devastation left a lasting impression on me.”

She also speaks regularly at Tampa Bay Neighborhood Housing Services and Real Estate and R.E.A.C.H., where educating new homeowners is a priority.

“Buying a home in America is a big deal,” she noted. “Once you are in your home, your insurance provider will still be there for you after the transaction.”

Having a trusted insurance agent on your side can make the difference between staying in your home or having to sell, which is exactly what happened to one of her neighbors. Johnson stepped in and saved the single mother over $500 a month on homeowners insurance after the original carrier dropped coverage and the mortgage company assigned a new, more expensive policy.

Top tips: Call your agent before filing a claim. Photograph receipts for major purchases and email them to a designated household account. Consider an umbrella policy. Don’t underestimate risks associated with pets or pools. Water damage can happen anywhere.

You can reach Johnson at 941-313-4932, tjohnson@myreliableagent.com or https://tanyainsures.com/.