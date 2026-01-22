The clang of swords, the cheers of the crowd and the music of wandering minstrels will once again fill the air as the Bay Area Renaissance Festival returns for its 48th season in 2026. One of Florida’s longest-running and most beloved cultural traditions, the festival invites guests to step back into a lively, 16th-century European village, brought to life on the scenic festival grounds in Dade City.

Running weekends from Saturday, February 14, through Sunday, March 29, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., rain or shine. Families, history enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike can expect a full day of immersive entertainment, food and interactive experiences that transport visitors to another era.

Since its debut decades ago in Largo, the festival has grown into a sprawling celebration featuring 15 stages of entertainment and an expanded roster of performers. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy live music, comedy, theatrical acts and daring feats of skill. A highlight for many is the action-packed jousting tournament, where armored knights clash in thrilling competitions before roaring crowds.

Beyond the entertainment, the festival is known for its impressive artisan marketplace, featuring more than 100 unique craftspeople. Shoppers can browse handcrafted jewelry, pottery, leather goods, costumes, woodwork, metal art, glass and other one-of-a-kind treasures. Each booth offers handmade wares, making the marketplace a destination for those seeking distinctive gifts and keepsakes.

The 2026 season also offers a variety of specialty experiences designed to deepen the immersion. Guests can participate in mead tastings, pub and cocktail crawls, themed teas, romance packages with front-row joust seating, brunch at the joust and even large-scale marriage and vow renewal ceremonies. Costumed characters roam the grounds, interacting with visitors and adding to the atmosphere of a bustling Renaissance village.

Located at 12838 Auton Rd. in Dade City, the festival grounds offer free parking and easy access for visitors from across the Tampa Bay area. With over 60,000 annual attendees, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival continues to be a vibrant celebration of history, creativity and community. Tickets and additional information are available at https://bayarearenfest.com/.