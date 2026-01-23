South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The South Bay Genealogical Society meeting will be at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Following the luncheon at 1 p.m., the guest speaker will be Lori Coffey. Coffey’s presentation is ‘Three Fer!’ Coffey will present three 20-minute programs: Ancestry Fixes, Revolution in the South and Tech Tips for Genealogy.

The cost is $18 per person for the luncheon and presentation. For reservations and meal choices, call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

Bank OZK Makes Donation To Enterprising Latinas

Bank OZK is proud to announce a $5,000 donation was made to Enterprising Latinas, a nonprofit organization serving women entrepreneurs in Wimauma and surrounding communities. The contribution supports Enterprising Latinas’ mission to create pathways of opportunity for Latinas in Tampa Bay.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and organizations like Enterprising Latinas play a vital role in helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into thriving enterprises,” said Michele Maynard, Bank OZK vice president and business development officer. “We are honored to support their work and the positive impact they make in the community.”

Bank OZK is one of the top-performing financial institutions in the country, and this donation reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to community investment and economic development in the markets it serves. By partnering with local organizations, Bank OZK continues to support financial empowerment and opportunities for individuals and businesses throughout the region.

Learn To Play Bridge

The Duplicate Bridge Association of Sun City Center is proud to announce that Kathy Smith, a Life Master bridge player and an American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) game director, is offering a series of classes of duplicate bridge for beginners, dubbed Easybridge. Classes are scheduled for Thursday, January 29, from 1-4 p.m. for 15 consecutive weeks in the Horizon Room in the Atrium Building, located at 947 N. Course Lane in Sun City Center. The first four weeks are complementary. The remaining classes are $4 for Sun City Center residents and $5 for non-SCC applicants. The classes are structured for a supportive and friendly environment. Sample dealer hands will be available to apply lessons learned.

Registration is taken at kathjosmith@gmail.com.

Second Chance Sale At Redeemer Lutheran Church

Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center, will hold its annual rummage sale on Friday, February 6, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and on Saturday, February 7, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. This is a large indoor sale packed with donated treasures. It is your opportunity to find great bargains. There will also be a bake sale and food sale. Outdoors you will find Sam’s Honeybees honey. Kids are invited to try on a beekeeper jacket/veil for pictures or find the queen bee for a sticker.

Center 4Life Learning Opportunity

Join the Center 4Life Learning for an engaging session with Tom Barrett, a retired high-altitude reconnaissance pilot renowned for flying some of the U.S. Air Force’s most clandestine photographic missions. Come and listen to Barrett’s captivating accounts on Wednesday, February 25, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Prepare to be transported back to a pivotal era in history as Barrett shares stories of adventure and intrigue from the skies. This is a unique opportunity to gain insights from someone who experienced these events firsthand.

Visit www.lovethelight.org/4lifelearning for more information or to register online. The Center 4Life Learning office is located on the campus of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

Experienced Autism Alliance Is Collecting Teddy Bears

Experienced Autism Alliance is collecting new teddy bears for its upcoming teddy bear clinic, a hands-on event designed to help children with autism feel more comfortable and confident during medical visits.

Its goal is to collect 50-100 new teddy bears by Friday, January 30.

Drop off at the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce office (located at 226 W. College Ave. in Ruskin), bring to a chamber event or schedule pickup with Tanya. Your support will make a meaningful difference in helping reduce fear and build confidence for the families it serves. For more information, contact Tanya at tanya@autismalliancefl.org or call 813-324-5352.

Mega Sale At St. John Divine Church

St. John the Divine Episcopal Church is emptying its storage pods and taking over the large parish event hall. You will find never-before-seen inventory, including clothing, jewelry, shoes, purses, tabletop home decor, small furniture, lamps and more.

The event will take place on the church’s campus, located at 1015 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center, on Friday and Saturday, February 6-7, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Cash or checks only.

Life Story Writing Returns To Bloomingdale Regional Public Library

Some of us want to leave a legacy for the next generation or just seek clarity in our own lives. Maybe you are interested in publishing your own books, but it never seems to get started. Whatever your reason, come join in for a free 10-week life story writing course beginning Friday, January 30, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Space is limited, so registration is required. Contact Val Perry at vperry650@msn.com for more information or to register.

A Kid’s Place’s Fostering Hope Gala

This Valentine’s Day, skip the ordinary and be part of something truly special by supporting the children of A Kid’s Place. The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg will provide an elegant backdrop where guests can look forward to an inspiring evening program featuring speakers with heartwarming stories, those whose lives have been touched by A Kid’s Place. There will be live and silent auctions, delicious food and cocktails as well as dancing and other activities to enjoy. Your presence helps ensure that every child at A Kid’s Place receives the love, care and stability that they deserve.

Celebrate love in action and reserve your seats today at https://bit.ly/AKP2026Gala.