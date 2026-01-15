Real Music Series Returns To Busch Gardens

Get ready to rock through the decades with music’s fan-favorite hits! Now through Friday, February 20, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay brings back its longest-running concert series — Real Music — packed with all-new music performances and unforgettable sounds six days a week, Monday through Saturday. Guests can experience an electrifying lineup of acclaimed performers delivering timeless hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Best of all, every show is included with park admission, making it the perfect opportunity to sing along, dance in your seat and create lasting memories with family and friends.

This year’s Real Music Series features a dynamic mix of genres, ranging from classic rock and soul to pop and R&B, all performed by celebrated artists who capture the magic of legendary icons.

New this year is a special performance by iconic rock band Village People (Saturday, January 17), adding an extra jolt of high-energy classic rock to the series.

The 2026 all-new lineup (all Monday through Friday) also includes:

January 19-23: Pablo Cruise and Their Hit Songs.

January 26-30: Artimus Pyle Band honoring Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd.

February 2-6: The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra.

February 9-13: Revisiting Creedence.

February 16-20: Magic Moments, including original singers Theo Peoples, Joe Coleman and Jerome Jackson performing the timeless hits of The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Platters and The Drifters.

For more information, park hours and to view showtimes, guests can visit www.buschgardenstampa.com.

Big Trucks. Big Smiles. Big Fun! Touch-A-Truck Is Rolling In!

Join in for Touch-A-Truck on Saturday, January 24, from 1-4 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Kids can explore trucks, meet community servicemen and women, play transportation-themed games, create crafts, enjoy hot chocolate, and earn prizes. The event will be fun for the whole family — friends and community welcome.

St. Andrew’s is grateful for its community partners for the Touch-A-Truck event: HCA Florida Healthcare, the Hillsborough County Fire Department, Hillsborough County Waste Reduction and Recycling, Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit, Adcock Cranes, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department and The Green Table on Tour food truck. For more details on events happening at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, visit its website at www.saumc.net.

Chen’s Duck & Dumplings Collabs With Hong BBQ & Hot Pot In Brandon

Chen’s Duck & Dumplings is excited to announce the launch of its concept at Hong BBQ & Hot Pot, located at 804 Providence Rd. in Brandon, bringing authentic Beijing-style Peking duck, handmade soup dumplings and many other traditional Chinese dishes to the community.

Known for its traditional roasting techniques and fresh, handcrafted dishes, Chen’s Duck & Dumplings offers signature Peking duck carved at its bar, delicate soup dumplings, noodles and family-style favorites. The brand’s goal is simple: to share the true flavors of Beijing in a warm and welcoming space.

Make your reservation for an unforgettable Peking Duck experience today by calling 813-315-8617.

Learn To Play Bridge

The Duplicate Bridge Association of Sun City Center is proud to announce that Kathy Smith, a Life Master bridge player and an American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) game director, is offering a series of classes of duplicate bridge for beginners, dubbed Easybridge. Classes are scheduled for Thursday, January 29, from 1-4 p.m. for 15 consecutive weeks in the Horizon Room in the Atrium Building, located at 947 N. Course Lane in Sun City Center. The first four weeks are complementary. The remaining classes are $4 for Sun City Center residents and $5 for non-SCC applicants. The classes are structured for a supportive and friendly environment. Sample dealer hands will be available to apply lessons learned.

Registration is taken at kathjosmith@gmail.com.