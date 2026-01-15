Original Story Published In August 2025.

In Hillsborough County’s eastern suburbs, a new 23-home community called Windhorst Commons is quickly rising to serve families struggling to find safe, affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough is on target to complete the new neighborhood of hurricane-strengthened homes — concrete block construction with storm-resistant shutters and roofs — by the end of 2026. All 11 homes currently in phase one are expected to be finished by June.

In December 2025, Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins toured the subdivision at 205 W. Windhorst Rd. in Brandon and visited the future home of U.S. Army veteran Brian Nakamura to highlight the urgent need for affordable and resilient housing across the state for working families and veterans.

“As a veteran, I understand how critical stable housing is to a family’s success,” said Collins. “Communities like Windhorst Commons show what’s possible when we invest in resilient construction and partners like Habitat for Humanity who honor service members and help families stay safe, housed and prepared for the future.”

Windhorst Commons will also include homes for eight families in the planned Pope Leo Village, a new multicity initiative sponsored and inspired by an anonymous donor committed to Pope Leo’s vision and commitment to serve others. The goal is to inspire and activate young people and people of any faith to volunteer and financially support the work of Habitat for Humanity.

“Building high-quality, affordable housing provides an exciting opportunity for us all, with a special appeal to young adults, to put Faith into Action with the Pope Leo Village initiative,” said the anonymous donor. “As Pope Leo has said, ‘In that service to others we may find that coming together in friendship, building up community, we, too, can find true meaning in our lives.’”

To make gifts go even further, the anonymous donor will match all donations up to $100,000 toward building the Pope Leo Village.

Also, as its class project this year, Leadership Tampa will help design and build the Windhorst Commons Park, a neighborhood green space that will serve as a community gathering area.

“We want this neighborhood to address issues that so many working families struggle with — housing that’s affordable and also disaster resilient,” said Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough CEO Tina Forcier.