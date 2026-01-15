Year in Review Update

Hayden Compton competed in the Hartford Nationals from July 12-14, 2025.

“I did very well at nationals and set personal records in three events: the 100, 200 and 400,” said Compton. “It was a great experience to meet and compete against adaptive athletes from all over the United States and face strong competition. I plan to continue competing at the high school and national level, then compete in college and ultimately work toward competing in the Paralympics.”

Original Story Printed In August 2025.

Durant High School (DHS) athlete Hayden Compton won the 4A state championship in the 800m and took second place in the 100m, 200m and 400m.

“I’m very proud of my performance. I worked all season to earn a personal record, and I went all season without a PR, and I finally did it at states,” said Compton.

“Hayden has exemplified what it means to be a champion,” said Head Coach Frank Lane. “In only his first year at DHS, he has helped create a culture of hard work, dedication and pride. He has a huge following within our school and even amongst the rival schools. They always cheer and accommodate him during the meets. He has been a huge advocate for wheelchair athletes and promoting the para division in track and field. He’s an awesome kid that makes it all worth it.”

The sophomore, who also competes in the summer with the Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports program under the Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation Department, has been a big advocate for adaptive sports. He also plays adaptive basketball with the program.

“I really wish more kids had the chance to get involved in adaptive sports in Hillsborough County,” said Compton. “There are so many opportunities out there, but most families don’t know they exist. I think it would make a big difference if schools helped connect their adaptive athletes to programs in the community.”

He is a great student as well with a 4.0 GPA and is a part of student government and sophomore council at Durant.

Compton hopes to set more personal records, eventually become a Paralympian and earn a college scholarship to play the sport. He will compete at nationals in July in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A lot of preparation goes into being ready to compete in a race. Compton trains five days a week, doing weightlifting and endurance training.

“Hayden’s work ethic is unlike any other athlete I have seen,” said Lane. “He is always the first to practice and focused on his work. He challenges himself with very tough timing on his races. I am very proud of Hayden and extremely excited for his future.”