Year in Review Update

“The year went by so fast. We spent the first quarter really dialing in our policies and procedures so we could deliver an excellent experience for our guests — and it paid off,” Chris Ciulla stated. “Throughout the year, I truly felt we delivered a great experience. We brought a unique scratch kitchen to the Valrico area, elevating the local dining experience for the community.”

“Looking ahead to 2026, we’re focused on growing as a private event venue for fundraisers, family gatherings and corporate events. We’ve also launched Voodoo Catering, which allows us to bring our scratch kitchen to any event or adventure in the local area,” he said. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done giving back to the community. In 2025, we partnered with Small But Mighty Heroes and raised $10,000 to support their cause for 2026. We also donated to several other local organizations and hosted multiple fundraisers to support our core value #4: Be Part of the Community. We will continue our partnership with Forgotten Angels and remain committed to supporting the local community and the nonprofit groups that serve those in need.”

Original Story Printed In January 2025.

Voodoo Brewing Co., the high-energy, less-than-traditional brewpub franchise, continues its rapid expansion with the opening of its fourth Florida location in Valrico. The new brewpub, located at 3432 S.R. 60, officially opened its doors in December 2024 under the ownership of Chris Ciulla, marking another milestone in this key growth market for the brand.

“This is just the next step in our growth plans,” said Matteo Rachocki, chairman of the Voodoo Brewery Co. Board. “We are pumped to be growing in Valrico, and we know Chris will do a great job representing the brand and creating that community-first brewpub feel we all know and love.”

Ciulla, a former staffing business executive, is leading the brand’s expansion in Valrico. A Florida native, he moved back to his home state from New York in 2023 and immediately began looking for a business opportunity that would provide the perfect mix of flexibility and local focus. He came across Voodoo Brewing Co. and knew the one-of-a-kind concept was the perfect fit.

“Voodoo Brewing Co. has consistently seen a strong response from guests across the country, both in its brewpubs and through retail sales,” said Ciulla. “Knowing this, I am incredibly excited to be bringing the concept to Valrico.”

“My hope is that we have a thriving, successful restaurant. We have a scratch kitchen with incredible food. We have a proper chef. Everything’s made from scratch every day, including the french fries, including our dressings — everything is made on premise. My hope is that we have a lot of success together and that we continue to open up more restaurants in the area to serve our community,” said Ciulla.

More than just a brewery, Voodoo Brewing Co. is a community of passionate beer lovers dedicated to pushing the boundaries of craft beer.

“We shattered our goals for opening week thanks to the support of the executive team,” said Ciulla. “Erik Ivey, our chief operating officer, rallied his team on-site to help us win, and he personally spent eight hours doing kitchen prep with executive chef John while other team members supported our front-of-house team. With this level of support from the franchisor, I see a bright future for us in the community.”

Before opening, Ciulla activated young artists from Durant High School to design custom doors that are now hanging as artwork around the pub, yet another sign of his commitment to the community. In January, a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce further introduced the restaurant to the community.

Voodoo Brewing Co. in Valrico is located at 3432 S.R. 60. For more information, visit https://valrico.voodoobrewery.com/.