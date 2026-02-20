On January 20, Burn Boot Camp Brandon was stop No. 3 of a nationwide Burn Boot Camp tour. Burn Boot Camp’s ‘Proud Tour’ celebrates the strength, stories, and the pride of Burn Boot Camp members. The tour includes 20 locations. There are 400 locations throughout the US.

What makes the Brandon stop even more significant is that Burn Boot Camp Brandon opened in September 2023. Owners Karissa Hurley, Eric Hurley, Katie Chalupsky and Dillon Chalupsky opened Burn Boot Camp Brandon with the desire to build strength for their members and with the community.

Devan Kline, Burn Boot Camp co-founder and visionary, was on-site for the Brandon Proud Tour stop. He led classes and spent time with members. He said Burn Boot Camp Brandon stood out as a stop on the tour because it represents why he created Burn Boot Camp with his wife, Morgan, in 2012.

“Burn Boot Camp Brandon stood out because it represents exactly why we built this brand — strong community, family-first leadership and life-changing results. This isn’t just a high-performing gym. It’s a system working the way it’s supposed to — we always say you can join any gym, but you belong here,” Kline said.

Since Burn Boot Camp Brandon opened, it has won awards, including being a Nutritional Award winner at the 2024 Burn Boot Camp annual summit and most recently the Valrico FishHawk Chamber 2025 Franchise Business of the Year award. Eric Hurley said they were honored to be part of the Proud Tour and that the campaign shows that everyone has a story. A few of Brandon Burn Boot Camp’s members’ stories were highlighted on the Burn Boot Camp podcast.

“We have an amazing team. From the friendly welcome of the burn ambassador, care of the child watching staff and the one-on-one training from our trainers, we make sure everyone feels seen and challenged. But also, members find they build a community within the gym,” Eric Hurley said.

The camp is a strong presence in our community, sponsoring events such as the FishHawk Turkey Trot, Brandon of Lights Parade and Bloomingdale High School’s Running of the Bulls 5K.

To hear stories from Brandon’s Burn Boot Camp members on the Burn Boot Camp podcast, visit season three, episode 44, @burnbootcamppodcast, streaming on all platforms.

Burn Boot Camp Brandon is located at 107 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at https://locations.burnbootcamp.com/locations/brandon-fl/ or call 813-601-8002.