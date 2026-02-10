By Olivia Clark

The Campo Family YMCA, located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico, has served as a gathering place for families in Valrico, Bloomingdale and surrounding communities for more than two decades. Established to meet the area’s growing need for youth development and family wellness programs, the nonprofit facility continues to evolve alongside the community it serves.

Named in honor of the Campo family, longtime supporters of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, the Campo Family YMCA reflects a commitment to strengthening families through accessible programs and inclusive spaces.

“Campo Family YMCA just celebrated more than 20 years in the Greater Valrico community,” said Robyn Ostrem, executive director of Campo Family YMCA. “Campo Family YMCA has become stronger because of our community.”

The YMCA offers a wide range of amenities, including a fitness center, gymnasium, weight room, group exercise studios and multipurpose spaces. Aquatics programming remains a major focus, with two swimming pools, a splash pad and water slides that are especially popular during warmer months. Swim lessons are available for all ages, from 6 months through adulthood, and the pools are used throughout the day for lap swim, open swim and instruction.

“The Florida summer is hot,” said Mario Gallegos, executive director of Campo Family YMCA. “In the summer, our aquatic center gets heavy use because of the heat. It is a great place to hang out with the family, hang out with friends and cool off while enjoying the Florida sunshine.”

Youth and family programming continues to be a cornerstone of the Campo Family YMCA. Summer camps, Kids’ Day Out programs and youth sports, such as basketball, soccer and volleyball, provide opportunities for children to stay active while building confidence and social skills.

“More than 4,500 kids participated in experiences that cultivated values, skills and relationships that led to positive behaviors, better health and educational achievement,” Ostrem said.

Childcare options, including the Youth Zone and Stay and Play, allow parents to participate in fitness activities while children enjoy supervised programs. Adult members also benefit from group exercise classes and sports leagues, such as basketball and volleyball, that promote connection and healthy competition.

As part of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA network, the Campo Family YMCA provides access to association-wide programs and services. Financial assistance and scholarships ensure that individuals and families can participate regardless of income.