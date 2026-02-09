The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is inviting businesses, nonprofits and residents to take part in a new kind of business expo designed to be more interactive, more engaging and more valuable for everyone involved. The inaugural Spring Business Expo will be held on Friday, February 27, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon at United Methodist Church at Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, and is free and open to the public.

Unlike traditional expos where vendors wait for foot traffic, this event has been intentionally designed to spark conversations and build meaningful connections. The timing is ideal, organizers said, as Sun City Center’s full-time residents and seasonal ‘snowbirds’ are all in town, creating a strong audience for participating businesses.

One of the key features is a vendor promotion partnership, which encourages exhibitors to help spread the word. Vendors who promote the expo through social media, their place of business or community, church or neighborhood groups will receive a $25 discount on booth fees. In addition, the chamber will advertise across its social media platforms and in local newspapers to maximize exposure.

To further drive booth engagement, the expo will feature Attendee Bingo. Guests will receive bingo cards directing them to vendor booths to collect clues, encouraging face-to-face interaction. Completed cards will be entered into prize drawings featuring items and offers redeemable throughout the community — a win for attendees and vendors alike through increased traffic and conversation.

Vendors will also benefit from a vendor-to-vendor networking incentive, encouraging early setup and intentional networking with at least 10 new businesses during the expo. Organizers said this element adds value beyond customer leads, strengthening relationships within the local business community.

Booth options range from a $1,000 presenting title sponsor booth with premium placement and prominent logo exposure to premium entrance show booths at $300, standard booths at $125, and nonprofit booths at $75. Vendor space is available to chamber members only, and space is limited.

Chamber leaders believe the Spring Business Expo has the potential to become one of their most well-attended events yet. Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to register early at www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org or contact the chamber at 813-645-1366 or sherell@southshorechamberofcommerce.org for more information.