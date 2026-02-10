Support A Kid’s Place’s Fostering Hope Gala

This Valentine’s Day, skip the ordinary and be part of something truly special by supporting the children of A Kid’s Place. The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg will provide an elegant backdrop where guests can look forward to an inspiring evening program featuring speakers with heartwarming stories, those whose lives have been touched by A Kid’s Place. There will be live and silent auctions, delicious food and cocktails as well as dancing and other activities to enjoy. Your presence helps ensure that every child at A Kid’s Place receives the love, care and stability that they deserve.

Celebrate love in action and reserve your seats today at https://bit.ly/AKP2026Gala.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Fundraiser And Scholarship Application

Save the date! The next big Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) event, Music of the Motown Era, will groove into Southshore Falls Clubhouse on Saturday, March 28, from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds will once again benefit scholarships.

Scholarship Applications for 2026 are now open. Applicants must meet ABWC’s criteria, attend East Bay or Lennard High School, be accepted at a Florida college or university and demonstrate financial need. For more details or to find out more about the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club, visit its website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The South Bay Genealogical Society meeting will be at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Following the luncheon at 1 p.m., the guest speaker will be Lori Coffey. Coffey’s presentation is ‘Three Fer!’ Coffey will present three 20-minute programs: Ancestry Fixes, Revolution in the South and Tech Tips for Genealogy.

The cost is $18 per person for the luncheon and presentation. For reservations and meal choices, call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

Art Expo To Raise Funds For Scholarships

The Women’s Democratic Club is holding an Art Expo Fundraiser on Sunday, February 22, at Painters Union Hall, located at 8840 U.S. 301 in Riverview, in honor of past member Sandra Morehouse, an artist herself. It invites you to attend this event. The money raised will support the club’s scholarship fund. This one-day event will showcase the talent of several artists in our community. There will be light appetizers, drinks and raffles.

The cost is $20 at the event, or go to the website, https://sehillsboroughdwc.org. For more information, email sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call 813-967-1457.

Learn To Play Bridge

The Duplicate Bridge Association of Sun City Center is proud to announce that Kathy Smith, a Life Master bridge player and an American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) game director, is offering a series of classes of duplicate bridge for beginners, dubbed Easybridge. Classes are scheduled for Thursday, January 29, from 1-4 p.m. for 15 consecutive weeks in the Horizon Room in the Atrium Building, located at 947 N. Course Lane in Sun City Center. The first four weeks are complementary. The remaining classes are $4 for Sun City Center residents and $5 for non-SCC applicants. The classes are structured for a supportive and friendly environment. Sample dealer hands will be available to apply lessons learned.

Registration is taken at kathjosmith@gmail.com.

Center 4Life Learning Opportunity

Join the Center 4Life Learning for an engaging session with Tom Barrett, a retired high-altitude reconnaissance pilot renowned for flying some of the U.S. Air Force’s most clandestine photographic missions. Come and listen to Barrett’s captivating accounts on Wednesday, February 25, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Prepare to be transported back to a pivotal era in history as Barrett shares stories of adventure and intrigue from the skies. This is a unique opportunity to gain insights from someone who experienced these events firsthand.

Visit www.lovethelight.org/4lifelearning for more information or to register online. The Center 4Life Learning office is located on the campus of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

Lions Club Music Bingo Fundraiser

Join the Fishhawk Lions Club for a fun and exciting evening of music bingo at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Thursday, February 26, at 7 p.m. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to supporting the Fishhawk Lions Club’s community service projects. Since 2020, the Fishhawk Lions Club has assisted local schools, churches, food banks, shelters and nursing homes by providing vision screening, charity work and aid.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Visit www.fishhawklionsclub.com for more details.

Homeschool Day At Cracker Country

What do commercial fishing, tourism, cattle ranching and citrus farming have in common? They are all pioneering Florida industries that were shaped by the natural resources of the Sunshine State. The homeschool day at Cracker Country on Wednesday, March 18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. will allow students to take part in activities like sorting oranges, packing for a cattle drive, casting a fishnet and more that highlight some of the earliest economic drivers in the developing state of Florida. Educators in historic dress will welcome guests to the 1894 Smith House, Okahumpka Railroad Depot, Terry General Store, school house and other structures authentic to Florida around the turn of the 20th century.

Advanced ticket purchase is required; visit www.crackercountry.org.