A new surf attraction under construction at Heroes Paradise in Brandon will introduce the first U.S. EpicSurf deep-water standing wave, bringing an inland surfing experience designed to replicate real ocean conditions.

The project is part of Heroes Paradise’s long-term expansion plans, with ownership selecting EpicSurf as its technology partner and incorporating the attraction into the existing Brandon venue. The installation is being developed in partnership with Aquatic Development Group (ADG), a global aquatic design, construction and manufacturing firm specializing in wave-generation technology. ADG has completed more than 4,000 projects worldwide, including over 550 wave installations and more than 130 surf and board attractions.

“After years of research, discussions and design iterations, we chose EpicSurf as our technology partner,” said Julie Pennenga, co-owner of Heroes Paradise.

Tim Pennenga, co-owner of Heroes Paradise and a veteran and former Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy, said much of the design process involved learning the technology as it came together.

Unlike shallow wave machines commonly found at resorts or on cruise ships, the EpicSurf system operates with 3-5 feet of water depth, allowing surfers to ride traditional surfboards with fins. The deeper water enables authentic techniques, such as carving, bottom turns and cutbacks, while also providing softer landings and a wider margin of safety.

“This is what’s known as a deep-water standing wave,” said Julie Kline, director of sales and marketing at ADG. “Unlike sheet-flow wave systems typically used for boogie boarding, EpicSurf generates a true surfable wave with real water depth, creating a more authentic experience for surfers.”

According to ADG, the wave is formed by using pumps to pull water from a below-deck tank and directing it down a ramp to create a true hydraulic jump, similar to naturally occurring river waves.

“Water is pulled up from the tank, flows down the ramp and creates a hydraulic jump, just like what you see in a river,” Kline said. “A great example is the Eisbach in Germany, where surfers ride a standing river wave right in the middle of Munich.”

Heroes Paradise will feature an ES46 EpicSurf model, offering 46 feet of surfable wave width within an overall footprint of approximately 66 by 90 feet.

The system is designed to accommodate a wide range of users, including children, seniors, adaptive athletes, and individuals with disabilities. EpicSurf is currently the only surf wave certified as an Autism Resource by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

“The magic of the system is its ability to generate a consistent 3 to 5-foot deep-water wave that can be adjusted with the push of a button,” said Bruce Quay, chief operating officer and partner at ADG. “Surfers can bring any surfboard they want, with any fin setup, in a consistent and safe environment.”

Ethan Pennenga, a junior at Bloomington High School, described the origins of Heroes Paradise and the motivation behind its continued expansion.

“The dream started when my dad, a county patrol deputy, found this dilapidated, abandoned tennis court that was being used for criminal activity,” Ethan Pennenga said. “He wanted to create a welcoming place where kids, parents and the community could safely interact with military members, first responders, and law enforcement heroes.”

Dan Wagner with ARCO Murray, the project’s design-build general contractor specializing in complex aquatic facilities, said the system’s performance depends heavily on construction execution.

“The system is designed to deliver a consistent, controllable and repeatable surf surface, which places high demands on construction coordination and execution to ensure it performs the way it’s intended once operational,” Wagner said.

The EpicSurf attraction is scheduled to open by May. Heroes Paradise is a family-owned outdoor entertainment center offering the largest outdoor, tactical laser tag in the Southeast, along with archery tag, rock climbing and RC car tracks. Located at 733 Knowles Rd. in Brandon, it features a 32,000 sq. ft. arena (Hades) and an air-conditioned clubhouse.

Amenities include a clubhouse with 360-degree views, a cafe and a covered observation deck.

Heroes Paradise was founded by Tim and Julie Pennenga in 2020, transforming the former Hidden Palms Tennis Club into a premier recreation spot. For more information, visit www.heroesparadise.com.