Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry will host its seventh annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, February 28, at Cypress Creek Golf Club in Ruskin, continuing a long-standing tradition of supporting local female students pursuing higher education.

The all-female, SouthShore-based krewe has been part of the Gasparilla community for 25 years. Through its annual golf tournament, the organization has raised more than $72,000 and awarded 29 scholarships to outstanding female high school graduates entering college or technical programs.

This year’s tournament will follow a four-person scramble format, with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m., with lunch and awards to follow play. The organizers hope to sell out the course with 120 golfers and surpass previous fundraising totals.

The event will include contests, such as closest to the pin, longest drive, a putting challenge and a par-three challenge, along with raffle baskets, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing. Registration includes green fees, a cart, range balls, lunch and participation in tournament activities.

Golfers may register individually for $165 or as a foursome for $575.

Community members and businesses are also encouraged to support the tournament through sponsorships and donations. Sponsorship opportunities include hole sponsorships, a bar cart sponsor, premium sponsor packages and support of the tournament’s meet-and-greet breakfast. Raffle baskets and silent auction items are also being accepted.

Sponsorship levels range from $125 for returning sponsors to $300 for premium sponsors, which includes two course signs and a table spot for added visibility.

Proceeds from the tournament directly benefit local female students from the SouthShore area as they pursue college degrees or technical certifications.

In addition to its fundraising efforts, Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry welcomes new members annually. The krewe year runs from September 1 through August 31, with meetings held on the second Thursday of each month at the Egypt Shriners Event Facility in Tampa.

The tournament will be held at Cypress Creek Golf Club, located at 1011 Cypress Village Blvd. in Ruskin. To register, visit www.kreweofcharlottedeberry.com.