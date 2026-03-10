High 5 Inc. is a multipurpose facility committed to positively impacting the community. Located in Brandon, High 5’s programs are divided into five pillars: learn to swim, special needs education, after-school care, sports and recreation and community partnerships.

From Monday, June 1, through Friday, August 7, High 5 offers summer camp for ages 5-12. This weekly program is Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., for the main campus, and Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., for the off-site campus at Bevis Elementary School.

A typical day at the main summer camp consists of a wide variety of engaging activities. During the day, campers rotate through swimming, outdoor sports, gym games, playground time, arts and crafts, hands-on STEM experiences and Gamers Grotto (a supervised and age-appropriate video game room). The off-site location’s camp is similar in structure, minus the pool. However, it does offer water activities on some days of the camp.

“What truly sets our camp apart is the experience we’re able to provide on our beautiful, expansive campus and the wide range of activities we offer. Our programming is thoughtfully designed to balance fun with learning, physical activity with creativity and structure with exploration,” said Jada Spano, vice president of operations.

Families can expect a safe and fun environment where children play and learn while making lifelong summer memories. High 5’s experienced staff creates a welcoming atmosphere, keeping safety as their top priority.

“We focus on creating a safe, inclusive and supportive environment where every child feels valued and encouraged to grow,” said Spano.

One of the most anticipated moments of camp is the ‘World’s Largest Swim Lesson.’ Happening on Thursday, June 25, this global event promotes water safety and drowning prevention.

Spano stated, “Our campers love being part of something so meaningful and memorable, and families appreciate the important life-saving skills it reinforces.”

Registration for the summer camp is now open on the website at www.high5inc.org/camp. The main campus camp costs $175 per week, with a one-time $40 registration fee for the summer, while the off-site camp is $90 per week. In addition, swim lessons and other opportunities are offered at a discounted rate for children in the summer camp. More information about its programs can also be found on the website.