The Brandon Coin Club will host its Spring Coin Show on Saturday, April 11, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Admission and parking are free.

The club has hosted regular coin shows in the Brandon area for years, helping keep the local collecting community active and engaged in the hobby.

“The Brandon Coin Club has been hosting regular coin shows for almost 20 years, with a brief two-year break during COVID,” said Derek Spalding, bourse chairman of the Brandon Coin Club.

“We are grateful for the hospitality of St Andrew’s United Methodist Church letting us use their facilities two years in a row for our shows,” Spalding said.

The event will feature more than 40 dealer tables offering coins and collectibles for collectors of all experience levels. Professional coin grader ICG will be in attendance, and attendees can participate in free door prizes.

A highlight of the show is the raffle of a GSA Carson City Morgan silver dollar, a highly sought-after 19th-century coin prized by collectors.

“The Morgan being raffled has a special place in our hearts,” Spalding said. “Its significance comes from the remarkable condition of the coins and the coveted Carson City mint mark, which together make it one of the most desirable and story-rich Morgan dollars a collector can own.”

Beyond the raffle, Spalding said the hobby itself is seeing renewed growth, particularly among younger collectors.

“We are seeing growth in coin collecting as a whole primarily driven by digital mediums,” he said, noting that private marketplace apps are drawing younger collectors and families into the hobby.

For those who have inherited coins, he recommends organizing them by denomination and year before bringing them to the show.

“Organize the collection if it’s not already. By denomination and years are a good start,” he said, adding that while valuable coins do surface, many inherited pieces are common and worth modest amounts.

As discussions occasionally surface about eliminating the penny, Spalding said such headlines can temporarily influence the market.

“At some point, that will die down, and the cents that have always been collected will continue to shine, such as the 1909-S VDB Lincoln cent,” he said, noting that billions of pennies remain in circulation and will continue to do so for decades.

For Spalding, however, the show is ultimately about community.

“It’s really a fun day to meet new people and see some interesting coins,” he said.

The doors open at 9 a.m., and the event runs until 3 p.m. For additional information, contact Spalding at dspalding2015@gmail.com.