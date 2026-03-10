High school seniors across the Greater Brandon area are encouraged to apply for the Brandon Rotary Club Charity Fund Annual Scholarship, with applications due by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 10.

The scholarship program, established by the Rotary Club of Brandon, supports students who live in Brandon or attend high school within the Brandon area. In 2025, the charity fund awarded approximately $25,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors, continuing a long-standing commitment to education, leadership and community service.

Multiple scholarships are available to students who meet eligibility requirements, including residency within the defined Brandon-area boundaries, graduation as a current high school senior, a minimum 3.0 unweighted GPA, documented community service hours and acceptance into an accredited two or four-year college or university.

True to Rotary’s mission, service is at the heart of the selection process. Applications are scored primarily on service to school and community, along with a student statement, a recommendation from a community service organization and academic achievement. An optional section allows applicants to be considered for the Sharon S. Sellers Memorial Scholarship, which emphasizes giving back to both community and country.

“All of our scholarship recipients demonstrate a strong commitment to service and leadership,” said Chuck Burgess, CEO of High 5 Inc. “These students are already making a difference locally, and we’re proud to help support their next steps.”

Applications are reviewed by a committee of at least five individuals, which may include Rotarians, educators and charity fund board members. Final selections are made by the committee, and scholarship recipients will be notified directly.

Applicants must submit a single PDF document that includes the completed application, a verified community service time sheet, an official transcript and discipline record, proof of college acceptance and a letter of recommendation from a community service organization. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Paper submissions are not accepted.

All applications must be emailed to brccf.scholarship@gmail.com by the deadline.

Scholarship awards will be presented at a future ceremony at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, with funds paid directly to recipients’ college or university financial aid departments.

For local seniors dedicated to service and academic success, the Brandon Rotary Club’s scholarship offers both recognition and meaningful support toward higher education.