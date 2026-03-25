By Olivia Clark

For five decades, the First Baptist Brandon Ladies Tennis League has provided women in the community the opportunity to stay active and grounded in faith.

Founded in 1977 by church member Jane Carter, the league began after Carter noticed that the church had a tennis court on its property that was rarely used. She placed a notice on the church bulletin offering to teach any women interested in learning the game. After helping several beginners develop their skills, Carter realized they needed a reason to keep playing, which led to the creation of the tennis league.

The league initially played at a private tennis club and quickly grew in popularity. As membership expanded, additional courts were needed, and the group began using facilities such as Bloomingdale East and Bloomingdale West. Over the years, matches have also been held at Brandon Swim and Tennis Club, Maharaj Tennis Club on Valrico Road and Hidden Palms Tennis Club.

Today, the league plays on Tuesdays at Buckhorn Springs Racquet Club and has 36 members ranging in age from their 40s to their 80s. The group is organized into three teams of 12 players, each led by a captain, with additional women on a waiting list who hope to join when openings become available.

One tradition that sets the league apart is its focus on faith and fellowship.

“We always pray before we play,” said Dee Grantham, who oversees the league. “This is an opportunity to pray for our members and their family needs. We have very good competition, but winning is secondary to supporting and caring for one another.”

Unlike many leagues, members do not travel to compete at other clubs. The league also welcomes players with a wide range of skill levels.

Members said the league provides more than just exercise.

“This league creates a circle of friendship that adds fun, a sense of belonging and great exercise,” said one member. “Spiritually, the league provides a time for us to pray with and for teammates and encourage each other in our faith.”

Another participant said the league came at the perfect time in her life.

“Being on this tennis league reminds me of God’s gifts, giving us a few hours to exercise our bodies, enjoy each other’s company and lift each other up in prayer,” she said.

Women interested in joining the First Baptist Brandon Ladies Tennis League can contact Grantham at 813-760-9557.