This summer, teens across Hillsborough County will have the chance to make a real difference through Teen Impact Summer Staff.

Teen Impact Summer Staff is made up of 20-35 students who travel to middle and high school youth-based organizations to perform a powerful, skit-based presentation. Its message focuses on avoiding high-risk behaviors and choosing a healthy lifestyle. What makes this program unique is that it is student-led. Teens speak to other teens in a way that feels honest and relatable. When students see people their own age choosing positive paths, it helps them understand that risk avoidance is possible. The goal is to inspire young people to build healthy relationships and make smart choices that lead to a strong and positive future.

Angie Kagey, executive director of IMPACT, explained, “We are the prevention arm, encouraging teens to make healthy choices before other intervention may be required.”

Since 1998, the organization has served the Hillsborough County community with the mission to educate, equip, empower and support students, parents and teachers in the area of sexual risk avoidance and healthy relationships. Over the years, IMPACT has reached thousands of families through school programs, summer staff presentations and community events.

Teen Impact Summer Staff is also a great opportunity for students who need community service hours for the Bright Futures Scholarship program. Students entering ninth grade in the fall or older are invited to apply. During the eight-week summer program, each participant earns approximately 100 community service hours while building leadership skills, confidence and public speaking experience.

The program begins on Monday, June 1, and runs through Friday, July 24. The first week students train to prepare them to present the skits and speak in front of audiences. After training, presentation days are Monday through Thursday, with every other Friday offering an optional fun activity. Students may take up to 10 business days off during the summer, outside of training week. The program concludes with a special parent night presentation on July 24.

The application deadline is Friday, March 27. Applications can be found by visiting www.whatisimpact.com/students. Completed applications should be emailed to Joy Miller at jmiller@whatisimpact.com.

Families who would like to learn more about the Impact Program and its upcoming events can visit www.whatisimpact.com.