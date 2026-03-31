Keel Farms is excited to announce that the 18th annual Tampa Bay Blueberry Festival will kick off on Saturday, April 4. The Blueberry Festival will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in April (except for Easter Sunday, April 5). It has become one of the most attended festivals for both Tampa Bay area residents and tourists.

The Blueberry Festival spans the acreage of the Keel Farms property at 5202 W. Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City, offering fun for the whole family amid the beautiful backdrop of the Keel + Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders.

This family and pet friendly celebration of the blueberry harvest features local food trucks, craft vendors, a kids’ zone, bounce houses, camel rides, a petting zoo, blueberry shortcake eating competitions, U-pick blueberries, games and special blueberry releases by Keel + Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ciders.

“Our Blueberry Festival is our most popular event,” said Clay Keel, president of Keel Farms. “Many families have made this a springtime tradition, and we love welcoming them back every year. For newcomers, get ready to be blown away. There’s no other festival in Tampa Bay where you can take a camel ride, drink a blueberry cider, shop local vendors, have a great meal and leave with buckets of blueberries.”

The blueberry U-pick will be offered on each day of the festival while supplies last and weather permits. Harvested prepackaged blueberries will also be available for purchase by the pound.

Admission is free and on-site parking is $10.

Water will be available along with food and drinks. No outside food or beverage is permitted. Buckets are provided for the U-pick, and no outside containers are permitted. For more information about everything Keel Farms has to offer, visit www.keelfarms.com. For more festival information, visit www.keelfarms.com/festivals.

About Keel Farms

Keel Farms is home to Keel + Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. Its mission is to grow people, community and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices.