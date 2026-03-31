A Lithia author is inviting readers to rethink what it means to live a balanced life through faith with the release of his new book, Life Balance for Christians: Mastering Life God’s Way.

Brian Williams, a longtime member of FishHawk Fellowship Church, said the book challenges a common assumption among believers — that better balance comes from trying harder. Instead, he argues, true peace is found in surrendering every aspect of life to God.

“Many people are striving to manage everything on their own, and it actually leads to more stress and burnout,” Williams said. “The message of this book is that lasting peace comes from trusting God fully and daily.”

The book is rooted in Williams’ personal journey, which began more than 25 years ago during a pivotal moment on a Clearwater Beach. Despite outward success in his career and personal life, he recalls feeling deeply unfulfilled. That experience led him to surrender his life to Jesus Christ, setting him on a path that would shape both his faith and work.

Williams, a master certified coach, ordained pastor and author of multiple Christian living books, has spent decades helping others navigate personal and spiritual growth. His latest work builds on that foundation, introducing what he calls the ‘Whole Life Balance System,’ designed to guide individuals toward a more faith-centered approach to daily living.

A significant portion of the book was written during a particularly challenging season for his family. Last year, Williams’ 9-year-old daughter, Ellie, faced serious health issues that required multiple hospital stays totaling 28 days.

“During that time, I had to live out exactly what I was writing,” he said. “It became real in a way I never expected.”

Out of that experience came the concept ‘STAY SLOW,’ an acronym that encourages believers to yield their spirit, thoughts and actions to God while learning to surrender, listen and obey as they walk by faith.

Williams co-authored the book with Kathy Swigle, a certified coach and ministry leader based in Colorado, who shares a similar message about moving from self-reliance to spiritual trust. Together, they aim to help readers discover greater peace, clarity and purpose.

Williams and his family, longtime readers of the Osprey Observer, hope the book will resonate with others in the community seeking a deeper, more meaningful faith journey.

For more information, visit https://lifebalanceforchristians.com/.