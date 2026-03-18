By Olivia Clark

The Brandon Sunday Market continues to bring together local artisans, small businesses and families through an outdoor market that highlights handmade goods and community connection.

Now organized by Oh So Rustic Home Goods Store owners Robert and Debra Ries, the market has become a gathering place where residents can shop local, discover unique products and support small businesses throughout the Brandon area.

The Brandon Sunday Market was created nine years ago by a group of crafters who wanted a place where they could sell handmade items and connect with the community. Since then, it has grown into one of the longest-running outdoor vendor markets in Brandon.

“It was and always has been designed by and for those who are in the business of selling handmade and unique items,” said Debra Ries. “Our goal has always been to provide a venue for artisans in our community.”

She and her husband became involved with the market as vendors before taking on a larger role in organizing the events.

“All the while we’ve focused on how to better organize the market and anticipate the needs of the vendors,” said Debra Ries.

The market typically hosts 75-100 vendors during most seasons, offering handmade crafts, homemade baked goods and ethnic foods. Organizers also curate the vendor lineup to limit duplication and provide shoppers with a wide variety of locally made products.

“Our vendors offer a wide array of handmade crafts, homemade baked goods and ethnic delicacies,” said Debra Ries.

Beyond shopping, the Brandon Sunday Market also emphasizes community involvement by providing free vendor spaces for nonprofits, schools and community organizations.

“In the spirit of community, we always provide a couple of spaces for nonprofit organizations and local schools at no charge,” said Debra Ries.

The market also hosts themed events throughout the year. One upcoming events is Easter at the Market on Sunday, March 29, which will feature photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and activities for children.

“Our mission is simple,” said Debra Ries. “We strive to provide a safe, clean and family-friendly atmosphere for local craftspeople, businesses and patrons that is affordable, unique and reflective of the community that supports us.”

For more information about upcoming markets, visit www.brandonsundaymarket.com.