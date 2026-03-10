PamElla Winslow, a local photographer and the owner of PamElla Lee Photography, has the ability to catch some of the most amazing moments in people’s lives.

“My journey began as an amateur photographer just wanting to take better pictures for my growing church,” Winslow said. “As I supplied more photographs of events and staff for slideshows and marketing material, people began to ask if I would also make family portraits as well. From there, my photography business began.”

As she learned more about photography, she realized she wanted to learn more to further her photography career, so she returned to school to complete her Bachelor of Fine Arts in digital photography.

“I finished my BFA at the age of 52 from The Art Institute of Tampa and launched in 2016,” Winslow said. “Attaining my degree was actually the beginning of lifelong learning and growth to continue bringing technical excellence to my work. I’ve not stopped running and I’ve never looked back; maybe glanced in the ‘rear-view mirror,’ but no regrets.”

Winslow has received awards for her photography from the American Advertising Federation of Tampa Bay and is a member of Professional Photographers of America, the American Advertising Federation, the Society for Photographic Education and the American Society of Media Photographers. Her photos have also appeared in Tampa Bay Business & Wealth magazine.

What Winslow loves most about being a photographer is working with her clients and catching the fun or core memories in the photos she takes of them.

“I have always been a people person and love to capture genuine expressions, whether formally posed or candid, editorial images,” Winslow said. “The most important thing to me is the experience my clients have when working with me to produce their pictorial story. Most are not comfortable in front of the camera, so it is important to me to put everyone at ease while participating in a session.”

Keeping things local is important to Winslow as well.

“Being a local business owner in our community it extremely important to me,” Winslow said. “My clients are part of this community, and they allow me to be part of their most precious moments. They allow me capture more than just memories.”

If you would like to learn more about PamElla Lee Photography or hire her for your next event, you can visit her website at https://pamellalee.net/ or call 813-372-7916.