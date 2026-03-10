“A chain is no stronger than its weakest link.” – A 19th century proverb.

“Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins maybe wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord,” (Acts 3:19).

Our ongoing home restoration journey continues to be rewarding, challenging, fun, beautiful — and sometimes confounding. Sometimes things come along that catch us off guard.

One characteristic that tipped me in favor of this house was just how decrepit it was! That meant we weren’t patching things up; we were tearing them out and starting over. So, brand-new plumbing, electrical, fittings, fixtures, appliances, heat and air — and more.

Sure, old houses cost more to heat and cool, but when our gas hit $1,000 in December 2025 and then more in January, I called in the experts. What we found is the “weakest link” proverb in action. You can’t join a new unit to old, damaged, perforated, crushed, crimped, poorly insulated, out-of-date ductwork and expect it to work. There were even open runs dumping heat directly into the crawl space!

So, we opted for a total tear-out, and we now have properly designed ducts specifically calibrated to match the specs on the compressor.

The whole fiasco reminds me the best solutions are systemic not topical. Like new tires on a car versus fixing the alignment that destroyed the old ones. Or a statin for cholesterol but continuing the junk-food diet. Or going to church once in a while without ever becoming a disciple of Jesus.

Sometimes we must look under the surface and address the need for a radical tear-out and refit rather than attach something new and shiny on the outside and expect things to change.

My question is, “What’s the weakest link in our lives we need to bring to God and ask for a radical refit?” It may be costly up front, but new life and peace and joy and celebration and new possibilities turn out to be exactly what we are looking for.

Then, as Peter said to the crowd in Jerusalem, “Times of refreshing will come from the Lord.” Gotta love a good refreshing.

— DEREK