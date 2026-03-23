The Strawberry Crest High School cheerleading team is made up of 40 student athletes and seven coaches, all committed to the success of the program. In fact, this program holds the most cheerleading titles in all of Hillsborough County.

On January 22, the Varsity Coed team won their 12th consecutive FHSAA State Championship, allowing them to hold the record over the entire state of Florida for consecutive state wins. However, the achievements for the 2025-26 team did not stop there. From February 6-8, the team competed with other top school programs in the country at the UCA National Championship in Orlando.

There, the Chargers won the Small Varsity Coed national title and world title, making this their third national win for the program over the past six years. This accomplishment was achieved through perseverance, as they had deductions in the first two rounds due to the pressure of the big stage. Yet, this setback did not discourage them, as they bounced back with the highest raw score in the division.

Additionally, the Strawberry Crest cheerleading squad claimed a National Game Day Championship in the Medium Game Day Non-Tumbling division, which was the first in the school and county’s history.

The team’s dedication to the sport and discipline throughout the year led them to the special moment of receiving the coveted white jacket, crowning them as the champions. This also made them the first cheer program in Hillsborough County to triple-jacket at the national championship within a single year.

When reflecting on the bond and of the team, Head Coach Loveny Savarino mentioned, after they were named champions, “The coed team gathered in a circle to pray to give gratitude, the Game Day team quietly joined around them, forming a larger circle of support. In that moment, it wasn’t just about trophies — it was about unity, love and the bond that connects both teams as one program.”

The passion of cheerleading will not stop at the high school level for some of these seniors. Two have already signed with universities to continue their career, including Evan Sweat with the University of South Florida and Hayden Johns with the University of Central Florida.