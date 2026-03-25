Get ready to ‘Let the Good Times Roll’ while you refresh your home and personal style for spring at the region’s most popular shopping event, Vintage Market Days of Greater Tampa, happening from Friday to Sunday, April 10-12, at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds.

For three days, the fairgrounds transform into a vintage shopping party — now with more vintage clothing and more vintage home decor and furniture. Plus, it is packed with original art, repurposed treasures, handcrafted jewelry, furniture, food trucks and live music. Shoppers will find more than 100 vendors with all new sourced goods ready for you to discover.

Vintage Market Days doesn’t just bring families and friends together for a weekend of fun experiences. This spring, it supports the Plant City First United Methodist Youth Ministry.

Bring your besties, shop local and discover unique finds you won’t see anywhere else.

The event will be held at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in the Grimes Building and Astin Pavilion, located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. It will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Ticket prices start at $5, with VIP and group passes available. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets are available online and at the gate. For tickets and more information, visit www.vintagemarketdays.com/market/metro-tampa/.

About Vintage Market Days

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more.

The market is a three-day event held two times a year in various communities throughout the United States. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different venues throughout the country.