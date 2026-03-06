A bowl of soup can do more than warm the body — it can change lives. On Sunday, March 29, 2026, Seeds of Hope will host its annual Soup for the Soul fundraiser, a student-led community event dedicated to fighting childhood hunger in the local area.

The ticketed event will take place at Bloomingdale Presbyterian Church, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Guests will enjoy unlimited soup prepared by local celebrity chefs and restaurants, along with salad, fresh bread, beverages and dessert — all for $20 per person. There is a limit of 100 guests per seating, making early ticket purchases strongly encouraged.

Soup for the Soul directly benefits Seeds of Hope’s Backpacks of Hope program, which provides more than 170 backpacks of food each week to elementary students and their families facing food insecurity. The program is supported by student volunteers from Barrington Middle School, who pack food weekly and play a leading role in organizing and running the event.

What makes Soup for the Soul especially meaningful is that students serve as the hosts, waiters and event staff, gaining valuable leadership experience while learning firsthand the importance of giving back. Organizers said guests often leave inspired by the students’ enthusiasm and commitment to helping others.

Community members and businesses are also invited to support the event through sponsorships. Sponsorship levels range from $100-$500 and help fund anywhere from 10-50 weekend food backpacks for students in need. In addition, Seeds of Hope is seeking gift basket donations valued at $50 or more for raffle prizes, which help generate additional funds while promoting local businesses.

“This is truly a feel-good event,” said Leda Eaton, president of Seeds of Hope. “Guests enjoy great food, support local students and make a direct impact on hunger right here in our community.”

Tickets are available now, and organizers encourage residents to act quickly due to limited capacity. For more information about tickets, sponsorships or donations, contact admin@sohopefl.org or visit Seeds of Hope’s website at https://sohopefl.org/.

It’s a night of comfort food with a powerful purpose — one that promises to warm both hearts and souls.