Michele Phillips lost her 14-year-old son, Spencer, to a drug and alcohol overdose. She will share how he tragically died and how her family honors his memory on Friday, April 24, at a 11:30 a.m. press conference at the children’s emergency room entrance of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, so that others are aware of the hidden dangers in prescription drugs. She will be joined by the Hillsborough County Anti-drug Alliance, State Attorney Suzy Lopez, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the American Heart Association and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital staff to increase awareness and save lives.

In the U.S., overdose remains the leading cause of death for American ages 18-44. There were 80,000 overdose deaths in 2024 and 2025.

Phillips described her oldest son: “He had a great sense of humor and a smile with dimples.” He had many interests from football to fishing to creating artwork. He also had a strong math mind and was skilled at chess. Spencer was a big brother and loved riding the flume ride with his family.

Just a month earlier, Phillips; her younger son, Jamie; and Spencer spent a fun-filled day at an amusement park. Phillips and Jamie now cherish that memory because it was one of their last.

Phillips still remembers the call that her son overdosed. When she arrived, she said law enforcement warned her not to go inside, but she replied, “I want a chance to say goodbye. I saw him come into this world, and I’m going to see him leave it.”

Spencer died that day from a lethal combination of OxyContin, Soma and alcohol.

“I just hope that by sharing Spencer’s story, he can have meaning for others,” Phillips said.

Those attending the press conference will include:

Dr. Sergio Martinez, emergency department physician, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Michele Phillips, a mother who lost her son to drug and alcohol overdose.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez, 13th Judicial Circuit.

Todd Cavaliere, Drug Enforcement Association.

Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Chief Chris Mills, Temple Terrace Police Department.

Courtney Burt, American Heart Association.

Ellen Snelling, Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance.

Media are encouraged to attend, so the community can prepare to bring these medications for disposal on Saturday, April 25. At the drug drop-off event, community partners will teach hands-only CPR to community members. Brandon Hospital will also distribute 100 CPR training kits to the first 100 families to take home and teach CPR to loved ones.

Law enforcement and volunteers will host the DEA Drug Take Back Day at Brandon Hospital at the same location as the press conference on the following day, April 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.