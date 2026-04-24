Bank of Central Florida proudly announces the opening of its new loan production office (LPO) in Brandon, which officially opened on February 23. This location marks the bank’s seventh office along the I-4 corridor and represents continued growth throughout the Tampa Bay market.

The new office is located at 513 Westbrook Ave., Ste. 104, in Brandon. As a loan production office, the Brandon team will assist clients with loan applications, mortgage and loan information and other loan-related services by appointment.

Leading the East Hillsborough market is Robert Cobb, East Hillsborough team lead, alongside Jeff Campbell, commercial relationship manager, one of the bank’s newest team members. Both Cobb and Campbell bring deep roots in the Brandon community and extensive knowledge of the local business landscape. Together, they are committed to equipping businesses with the financial tools and guidance needed to achieve their goals.

The East Hillsborough market is part of the bank’s broader Tampa Bay expansion, led by Lauren Fernandez, Tampa Bay market executive.

“Relationship building is what we do at Bank of Central Florida,” said Fernandez. “We have hired well-known, top talent for this market that will allow us to quickly get more entrenched in the East Hillsborough area.”

The bank’s expansion strategy combines experienced relationship bankers with modern technology. Clients benefit from comprehensive online and mobile banking services that handle most day-to-day money management needs. For growing businesses with more complex requirements, the bank offers a robust treasury management platform. The treasury management team works directly alongside bankers, visiting business clients and tailoring solutions specific to their industry and operational needs.

At the core of Bank of Central Florida’s model is relationship banking. The team prioritizes accessibility, responsiveness and transparent communication. Clients have direct access to their bankers, and calls are answered by a dedicated relationship team committed to delivering a high level of service. This approach fosters trust, reliability and long-term partnerships.

CEO and Chairman of the Board Paul Noris commented on the expansion, stating, “The bank and its team’s ability to continue growing and expanding its presence reflects the acceptance of the bank’s operating model and commitment to exceptional client experience.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Brandon loan production office, please contact Bank of Central Florida directly.

For more information about Bank of Central Florida, visit www.bankofcentralflorida.com.