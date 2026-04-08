Tampa Bay Community Design Center (TCDC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating the region’s design and architectural heritage while encouraging preservation, sustainability and community engagement. Through events, tours and partnerships, TCDC helps connect people to the places, stories and ideas shaping Tampa Bay.

“Through our architectural tours, art events, gallery talks, walking tours and public installations, we inspire a deeper connection to our built environment and empower residents to actively participate in shaping the future of their communities,” said TCDC board member Julia Gorzka Freeman.

This past March, TCDC partnered with the Hillsborough Library System to help local residents whose homes are 100 years old or older find the history of their homes.

“Curiosity, history and home converged at the John F. Germany Public Library as historic homeowners came together to uncover the mysteries of their properties,” Freeman said.

Led by longtime librarian and fifth-generation Tampa Bay resident Pam Tucker, the free program taught local residents how to utilize the library’s archives and historic documents, including plat maps, the Burgert Brothers Photographic Collection and historical newspapers, to research the past lives of their homes.

“Never underestimate the fun trivial facts you’ll find,” Tucker said. “ProQuest Historical Newspapers is a resource you can access online for free with your library card through the Hillsborough County library website. They have articles from the Tampa Tribune 1895-2015.”

Freeman’s home turned 100 years old this year and she is planning on throwing a party for it. Since her home is 100 years old, she is a member of The Century Club, which is another program offered by TCDC.

“The Century Club honors homes and buildings in the Tampa Bay region that have stood for 100 years or more,” Freeman said. “By recognizing these places and the people who care for them, TCDC celebrates preservation, architectural heritage and the stories that connect our communities across generations.”

On Tuesday, April 21, The Century Club will be hosting its first annual Century Club Birthday Party and Awards at J.C. Newman Cigar Company, located at 2701 N. 16th St. in Tampa, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for the party and awards ceremony.

“We’re throwing a birthday party for Tampa Bay’s oldest residents, the houses and buildings that were here before most of us and are still standing strong,” Freeman said. “Our purpose is to joyfully recognize the structures that have survived countless adversity, from hurricanes and termites to zoning changes and decades of changing tastes, and to honor the beauty, longevity and unique identity these places bring to our community.”

If you would like to learn more about the Tampa Bay Community Design Center or to attend the first annual Century Club Birthday Party and Awards, you can visit its website at www.tbcommunitydesign.org.