This summer, families in the Valrico area can explore a unique arts experience designed to inspire creativity and confidence in kids. Overflow Fine Arts offers engaging summer camps where students are encouraged to discover and develop their talents in a safe, welcoming environment. With a strong focus on belonging, every child is given the opportunity to grow artistically while building friendships and social skills.

Camps are offered in flexible sessions from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2 p.m.-6 p.m., making it easy for families to find a schedule that works. With a low teacher-to-student ratio of 1:10, campers receive personalized attention and guidance throughout their experience. Pricing ranges from $225-$275, depending on the camp selected, and families can take advantage of early bird discounts available through Friday, May 1.

A Fun, Faith-filled Approach to the Arts

Overflow Fine Arts blends creativity with purpose through its Fine Arts and Fun Arts programs. Campers will sing, act, dance and create art while learning teamwork, focus and confidence. Rooted in a mission to help students discover their God-given gifts, the program emphasizes growth through encouragement and hands-on learning.

Snacks are included daily, and campers are asked to bring their own lunch. Clothing recommendations will be shared with families ahead of time to ensure students are comfortable and prepared for all activities.

Building Confidence, Community and Talent

More than just an arts camp, Overflow Fine Arts creates an environment where kids feel safe, valued, and inspired. Whether your child is experienced or just beginning to explore their creativity, this program offers a supportive space to try new things and build lasting skills.

For more information or to register, families can visit www.overflowfinearts.com or call 813-777-3808.

Stay connected on social media @overflowfinearts for updates and highlights throughout the summer.