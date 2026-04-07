Reminder: The sidewalk on the south side of FishHawk Boulevard will be closed on Monday, April 13, from Hammock Crossing Drive west to Osprey Ridge Drive. Please be aware that the contractor will be moving equipment and machinery into the area between Osprey Ridge and FishHawk Ridge drives this week, so bicyclists and pedestrians should use caution. If needed, flaggers will direct sidewalk users around materials.

The contractor building the South Hillsborough Pipeline is closing the sidewalk to keep residents safe during construction and restoration.

Students who live in FishHawk Ranch and use these sidewalks will need to take buses to school or arrange for other transportation while the sidewalk is closed. Parents and guardians should contact their student’s school if you need bus stop information.

Once completed, the South Hillsborough Pipeline will carry up to an additional 65 million gallons per day (mgd) of water from the Tampa Bay Regional Surface Water Treatment Plant in Brandon to Hillsborough County’s Lithia Water Treatment Plant and a new water treatment plant in the Balm area. For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.